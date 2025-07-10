Superyacht stewardess, 20, killed in engine room of £9.5m luxury vessel off billionaires’ Bahamas island

By Danielle de Wolfe

A young stewardess who was preparing to celebrate her 21st birthday in the Caribbean has been found dead in the engine room of a luxury superyacht off the coast of the Bahamas.

Paige Bell, 20, was working aboard £9.5 million motor yacht Far From It, anchored off the coast of Harbour Island, when her body was discovered in the boat's engine room last Thursday.

The stewardess, from Johannesburg, South Africa, has been described by friends and colleagues as a "golden girl" who exemplified yachting.

A 39-year-old Mexican mechanic, who lived and worked aboard the motor yacht with Paige, has since been arrested for her murder.

Crew members reportedly searched all six cabins of the luxury yacht after they were unable to locate her, with staff venturing down into the engine room, where they found Paige’s body beside the engineer.

The mechanic was found covered in blood with a knife in his hand, with both his wrists slashed, local police confirmed.

The killing has left crew members and passengers in the ultra-exclusive hideaway - known as 'billionaires backyard' - in shock, with Bill Gates among residents of the exclusive 3-mile by 1.5-mile island.

It follows reports that a huge birthday celebration had been planned for the stewardess by her boyfriend on Friday to mark Paige’s 21st birthday.

The super yacht, which charters for close to $140,000 per week, is regularly seen frequenting the islands, which are home to around 20 billionaires.

Regular visitors are said to include the likes of Prince Harry, Tom Cruise and Harrison Ford.

Appearing in New Providence magistrates court in the Bahamas on Thursday, the engineer has been charged with Paige's murder.

A statement from Paige's family says: "Our family is facing an unimaginable journey.

"This evening mom and dad are flying to the Bahamas to begin the painful process of not only bringing their baby girl home but also seeking justice for the monster that took her life.

"We are devastated beyond words and now we must also navigate complex and costly legal proceedings in a foreign country – something far beyond our financial means.

"This heart-breaking loss has been deeply felt by everyone who knew and loved “Paigey” – her former captain, the boat owner, all the crew on board and our entire community.

"We are humbly asking for your support whether by sharing this message or contributing financially, every bit helps. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.

"We are grateful for your love, support, and solidarity during this incredibly difficult time.

Describing their former colleague, one crew member aboard her former boat, the Sweet Emocean, said: “Paige was more than a teammate, she was family.

“Her radiant spirit, infectious laughter, and boundless compassion made an unforgettable impact on everyone lucky enough to know her.”