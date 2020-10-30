Police arrest suspect wanted in connection over three deaths

Detectives believe the double-murder suspect believe he could be connected with a third death. Picture: PA

A man wanted in connection with the murders of two people and the death of a third has been arrested after being spotted by officers on patrol.

West Midlands Police said Anthony Russell, 28, was arrested in a village in Staffordshire on Friday morning, following a public appeal for information as to his whereabouts.

A murder investigation was initially launched after the deaths of mother and son Julie and David Williams in Coventry.

Detectives had also wanted to speak to Russell in connection with a third death, following the discovery of the body of Nichola McGregor, 31, from Leamington Spa, Warwickshire.

She was found near the town in Newbold Comyn woodlands.

The body of 32-year-old Mr Williams, last seen on October 20 and reported missing on Saturday evening, was found at a flat in Riley Square in Coventry, at around 11.30pm on Monday.

The discovery came after his 58-year-old mother was found at her flat in Emily Smith House, also in Riley Square, just before 11pm on Sunday following concerns about her welfare.

The force said officers made an arrest after finding Russell in a red Ford C-Max while on a routine patrol. The vehicle is believed to have been taken in a carjacking in Leamington on Wednesday.

He was spotted in the car at 4am in a country lane in the village of Rolleston-on-Dove and immediately arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery.

He is set to be questioned later.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Payne, of West Midlands Police, said: "The deaths of three people in the Midlands region this week have been shocking and devastating for the families involved.

"Our thoughts remain with them as they come to terms with the tragic circumstances of their deaths.

"We are grateful to everyone who has assisted with our appeals for information, but although we have a suspect in custody, our investigation must now establish exactly what has happened."