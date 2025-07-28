Suspect in Northern Ireland shooting that killed mum and her two children dies in hospital

28 July 2025, 20:36 | Updated: 28 July 2025, 20:55

The suspect in the triple murder of two children and a woman in Northern Ireland has died in hospital.
The suspect in the triple murder of two children and a woman in Northern Ireland has died in hospital. Picture: PSNI/PA

By Josef Al Shemary

The suspect in the triple murder of two children and their mum in Northern Ireland has died in hospital.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

45-year-old Vanessa Whyte and her teenage children, Sara and James Rutledge were found dead at a house in Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, last Tuesday night.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland say 43-year-old Ian Rutledge - who was the suspect - died in hospital this evening.

A murder investigation was launched after the shooting, while Rutledge was in serious condition in hospital.

Rutledge was a member of the same household, the PSNI said. According to local news reports, he was Ms Whyte's husband and the father of their children.

It is understood he tried to take his own life as part of a suspected triple murder and suicide attempt.

The funeral of Ms Whyte and her two children will take place in Barefield later this week.

People attend a vigil for shooting victims Vanessa Whyte, 45 and her children, James, 14, and Sara, 13, during a vigil at Maguiresbridge Primary School, in Co Fermanagh.
People attend a vigil for shooting victims Vanessa Whyte, 45 and her children, James, 14, and Sara, 13, during a vigil at Maguiresbridge Primary School, in Co Fermanagh. Picture: Alamy

A prayer service held for Ms Whyte and her children was attended by hundreds of people, who were told that "we cannot rationalise what should never have taken place".

Parish priest Fr Tom Fitzpatrick told the service in Barefield that Ms Whyte was a woman who loved her children "fiercely", and wanted the best for them.

He described how she worked hard and laughed a lot, and carried burdens "we may never fully understand".

Fr Fitzpatrick added: "Vanessa Whyte and her son James and daughter Sara, the unspeakable tragedy that has befallen our parish is something that is very hard to focus in on and get our minds around.

"But we're here, and that's the main thing. And we are here as well, not just praying for the three of them tonight in a very special way, and asking the Lord to take them to himself, that they be at peace. And I know they are.

"We're also here to remember and be a support for (Vanessa's mother) Mary and her family, and the siblings. They're at home tonight, they decided not to come. It might be easier for themselves, and for ourselves here too, maybe if they were just looking in online from home.

"So we're thinking of them in a very special way. Tonight we come to remember Vanessa and to hold Vanessa's family."

Three candles representing Ms Whyte, James and Sara sat on the altar.

'Tragic and deeply distressing'

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn said: "The news from Maguiresbridge is tragic and deeply distressing.

"My thoughts are with the victims, their relatives and the local community in Fermanagh.

"I would urge the public not to speculate and to allow the PSNI to continue their investigation."

