Swansea man charged with murdering five-month-old baby

Swansea Crown Court main entrance. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A Swansea man has been charged with the murder of a five-month-old baby.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thomas Morgan, 28, has been charged with the murder of Jensen-Lee Dougal on March 30, 2024, in Swansea.

Mr Morgan appeared at Swansea Magistrates Court on Friday, July 11, where he was remanded in Custody.

He will attend another hearing on July 14.

Read more: Police find at least nine suspicious devices after shooting man with chainsaw

South Wales Police have charged the 28-year-old with murder. Picture: Alamy

These charges come just days after a father who left his baby daughter with brain and bone injuries after excessively shaking her was found guilty of murder.

Thomas Holford, 25, who is from Ramsgate, was found guilty of murdering his daughter Everleigh Stroud, who died after “excessive and severe” shaking led to brain and bone injuries when she was just five weeks old.

Everleigh was taken to Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital (QEQM) in Margate, Kent, when her grandmother reported she was "only just" breathing on the morning of April 21 2021.

At the time his baby was rushed to hospital, Holford showed "little emotion" and continued to download and play games on his phone, jurors heard.

He was found unanimously guilty of murder and actual bodily harm of his daughter by a Canterbury Crown Court jury.