Night-time video shows the moment two friends allegedly chop down iconic Sycamore Gap tree with a chainsaw

30 April 2025, 13:45 | Updated: 30 April 2025, 13:56

Footage shows moment Sycamore Gap tree is felled

By Kit Heren

Video showing the moment the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree was felled by a man with a chainsaw has been played to a jury.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Daniel Graham, 39, of Milbeck Stables, Carlisle, and Adam Carruthers, 32, of Church Street, Wigton, Cumbria, are on trial at Newcastle Crown Court charged with two counts each of criminal damage - one to the tree and one to Hadrian's Wall, which was damaged when the tree fell on it.

On the second day of the trial on Wednesday, jurors were shown a two-minute and 41-second video, taken from Graham's iPhone, of what prosecutors say is the hundred-year-old sycamore being chopped down.

Police analyst Amy Sutherland said the video was in the download section of Graham's phone, which was taken from his jacket pocket.

She said it was "in darkness" but that "sounds of a chainsaw" could be heard.

The Sycamore Gap tree after it was cut down
The Sycamore Gap tree after it was cut down. Picture: Alamy

Ms Sutherland told the court she had been able to get the co-ordinates of where it was filmed from the metadata, and that the co-ordinates were for Sycamore Gap.

Richard Wright KC, prosecuting, told jurors earlier in the trial that the video had been enhanced by a Northumbria Police expert but was still "extremely dark", although what appears to be the outline of a tree can be seen, initially upright, before falling to the ground by the end of the clip.

What prosecutors say is the "unmistakable sound of a chainsaw" can be heard.

The video was shown to jurors twice - once showing the dark, raw footage, and a second time after it had been enhanced by a police specialist.

In the enhanced black and white version, with audio of wind blowing and a chainsaw buzzing, a figure can been seen working at the trunk of the tree, before it finally crashes to the ground.

Richard Wright KC, prosecuting, said the original video was enhanced by changing the contrast, putting a border around the frame and brightening the film "so it could be seen more clearly".

The tree before it was cut down
The tree before it was cut down. Picture: Alamy

Opening the case to jurors on Tuesday, Mr Wright described how the video "moves around and zooms in and out as the recording continues".

About half way through the video, the chainsaw quiets, Mr Wright said, and someone removes a wedge from the tree, before the machine starts up again and the sycamore falls.

He told jurors: "It will be a matter for you what you think this video shows.

"The prosecution suggest that the video was taken by someone holding the phone in their hand."

Jurors heard the video was filmed on Daniel Graham's phone in "real time" at 12.32am on September 28.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Photos were found on Daniel Graham's phone after his arrest, the court was told.

'Video of Sycamore Gap tree trophy and chainsaw found in suspect's car boot' played to jury
Armed police were sent to Whitefield Drive in Westvale, Kirkby at 8:25pm on Wednesday 30 April,

Boy, 14, arrested after two teenagers stabbed in Merseyside

Kneecap investigated by counter-terrorism officers over ‘kill your MP’ video

Counter-terror police launch investigation in to Kneecap after 'kill your local MP' call

White and Blue Police Tape with POLICE DO NOT CROSS with DLR station on the background

Boy, 16 and girl, 14 rushed to hospital after Merseyside stabbing

Karen Carter, 65, was beaten to death outside her home in the picturesque village of Dordogne, 70 miles west of Bordeaux, on Tuesday evening

Pictured: British mum-of-four, 65, found dead outside French home ‘covered in stab wounds’ as manhunt underway
.

Ex Met chief Lord Hogan-Howe slams 'awful' gross misconduct probe into officer who shot dead Chris Kaba

More UK News

See more More UK News

Members of the public inside the new IKEA City store on London's Oxford Street.

Hundreds queue to be first into IKEA's new £450m Oxford Street store - but how will you get your purchases home?
Sir David Attenborough turns 99 on May 8.

Sir David Attenborough, 98, opens up on 'nearing the end of his life' ahead of 99th birthday
Ethel May Caterham

British woman becomes world's oldest person at 115 after death of Brazilian nun

People have a swim on a pond in Hampstead Heath park to cool off from the heat.

Hampstead Ladies pond allows trans women to access space as feminists vow to 'reclaim' bathing spot
The car ened up in a ditch in France

Police Charity road trip scuppered after officers spin in oil and crash into a ditch

The boy got into difficulty while swimming at Colwick Country Park

Body recovered after boy, 16 went missing while swimming in lake at country park

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News