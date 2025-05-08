Sister of British nursing student stabbed to death just days before graduating attends ceremony on her behalf

Elizabeth Odunsi was murdered just days before graduating as a nurse. Picture: GoFundMe/Social media/GeorginaOdunsi

By Flaminia Luck

A heartbreaking video shows the sister of a British student nurse - who was stabbed to death just days before graduating from a US university - attending the ceremony on her behalf.

Elizabeth Odunsi, 23, known to her friends and family as Tamilore Odunsi, was found with multiple stab wounds on the kitchen floor of a property in Houston, Texas.

The Texas Women's University student from Newham, London, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 40-year-old man, later identified as her roommate, was found in a bedroom with at least one stab wound and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

He was later identified as Chester Lamar Grant and has since been charged with her murder.

Local news reports suggest he allegedly stabbed her 28 times over a disagreement involving his cat.

This week, her sister Georgina attended her graduation ceremony to collect her nursing pin on her behalf and to honour her.

Sister of British nursing student killed in Texas collects her pin on her behalf

The heartbreaking video shows Georgina on stage at the ceremony as she accepts Tami's award.

She is visibly emotional as she hugs a Texas Women's University employee as the audience applauds.

Georgina also posted an picture of herself and her two brothers holding Tami's certificate.

It is captioned: "We love you Tami".

Georgina posted an image of herself and her brothers collecting Tami's nursing certificate at the ceremony. Picture: Instagram

Tami had moved to the US to study to become a nurse. Picture: GoFundMe

She was remembered at the graduation ceremony she would have attended. Picture: Instagram

Before her death, Tami shared images of her graduation gown and hat.

The 23-year-old went by the name of Tami Dollars on TikTok and had amassed more than 45,000 followers.

She posted a video just five days before her murder, in it she is seen smiling and she does a dance move.

She is seen nodding her head alongside a list of her achievements including her upcoming graduation to be a nurse, as well as things she was looking forward to such as the summer and a holiday she had booked.

The video was captioned: I'm ready.

She also posted a recent video about how "everything I do" is for her parents, and how she intended to give them a better life through her career.

UK Nurse studying in Texas seen in final TikTok video

'Unimaginable loss'

A fundraiser has been set up by her family to pay for her remains to be returned to the UK.

The GoFundMe said: "She moved from the UK to the United States to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse, dedicating herself to a life of care and service.

Tami had a special love for children and always dreamed of making a difference in young lives through her future work in healthcare.

"Outside of her studies, she brought joy to others through her love for creating content and expressing her vibrant personality.

The fundraiser added: "Tragically, Tami was brutally murdered just days before she was set to graduate from university—an unimaginable loss at a moment that should have marked the beginning of a bright and promising future."

So far, the fundraiser has raised more than £72,000.

Elizabeth was stabbed multiple times in the kitchen. Picture: Social media

'Deeply saddened'

In a statement, the university said it was "deeply saddened" to learn of her death."

At just 17, Tami moved alone from London to Houston, bravely adapting to a new country, a new culture, and a new academic system - all just months before the pandemic began," a spokesperson said.

"She made a tremendous impact on our university community, and her legacy will continue to inspire us."

The university is offering counselling to students affected by Ms Odunsi's death.