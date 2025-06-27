Teen dies in London shooting prompting murder investigation

The shooting took place on Great Cambridge Road in North London on Thursday, according to Met Police. Picture: Google

By Alice Brooker

A murder investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old was killed in a shooting in North London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers and paramedics were called to the scene at 8:45pm on Thursday to reports of gunshots fired on Great Cambridge Road, Enfield.

The Met Police discovered the victim with gunshot injuries, and he later died in hospital.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

No arrests have been made at this early stage, the force added.

Read more: British ‘hacker’ charged in US with running cybercrime scheme causing £18m in damages

Read more: Man who hid cocaine worth £120m in artificial grass is jailed

Met Police said the force will increase presence in the area over the next few days. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines said the police presence in the area will be increased over the next few days.

"I am saddened to hear that a young man lost his life last night," she said.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends who will be processing this news today.

"We want to reassure the community that this appears to be an isolated incident and a thorough investigation is under way."

A crime scene remains in place and Great Cambridge Road will stay closed while enquiries continue.

