Murdered on his lunch break: Weapons-obsessed teenager guilty of killing fellow pupil with hunting knife

8 August 2025, 12:39 | Updated: 8 August 2025, 13:11

Harvey Willgoose was stabbed to death in February.
Harvey Willgoose was stabbed to death in February. Picture: X

By Jacob Paul

The weapons-obsessed 15-year-old boy who stabbed fellow Sheffield schoolboy Harvey Willgoose to death has been found guilty of murder.

Harvey, also 15, was knifed to death by a fellow student outside their school cafeteria earlier this year.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, brought a 13cm hunting knife into All Saints Catholic High School, Sheffield, in February.

Harvey was stabbed twice in the chest just a few minutes into the lunch break.

The defence told the court the killer had "lost control", knifing the victim after years of bullying and "an intense period of fear at school".

He told teachers moments after stabbing Harvey: "You know I can't control it".

The defendant also said "I'm not right in the head" after killing the victim, the court heard.

Harvey Willgoose’s mother says she wants her son to be remembered as the “fun-loving cheeky-chappy” he was.
Harvey Willgoose’s mother says she wants her son to be remembered as the “fun-loving cheeky-chappy” he was. Picture: X

The boy told the court he had no memory of the moment he killed Harvey.

However, the prosecution called this "a lie".

They said the killer "wanted to show he was hard" and had become "obsessed" with weapons.

Photographs found on his phone showed him posing with knives.

The boy previously admitted manslaughter but denied murder.

A jury at Sheffield crown court found him guilty of the more serious charge. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Harvey Willgoose’s mother says she wants her son to be remembered as the “fun-loving cheeky-chappy” he was as she vows to get knife arches installed in schools.

Caroline Willgoose and her husband Mark have become prominent campaigners against knife violence since Harvey was stabbed to death at All Saints Catholic High School, in Sheffield, in February.

Mrs Willgoose said: “I want him to be known as the kid he was.

“I hate that saying ‘Harvey Willgoose, the pupil that was stabbed to death at school’. He’d hate that.

“I want him to be remembered as the fun-loving kid, cheeky-chappy, sociable kid that he was.”

She said: “He was just a joy. He was a million miles an hour, he was a happy chappy, loved life, loads of friends.

“He’s just left a big empty hole.”

Mrs Willgoose said she only realised after his death how well-known Harvey was, even outside his home city – largely through his devotion to Sheffield United Football Club.

She said she had a message from one fan who explained how Harvey had reached out and helped him with his anxiety after meeting up on an away match trip.

And she said football fans came from all over the country to his funeral.

“People knew him all over, and I didn’t know this,” Mrs Willgoose said.

He used to say ‘I’m famous me, you know, mom’, But he was.”

She said: “I get people coming up to me on a daily basis, if I go to town, or Peaks (Crystal Peaks shopping centre) – coming up crying, mothers crying.”

Download the LBC app now. Picture: LBC

