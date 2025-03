Teen who killed family and planned mass shooting spent a year plotting attack and 'obsessing over school massacres'

Nicholas Prosper spent more than a year planning to kill his family and carry out a mass shooting at his former primary school. Picture: Social Media

By Jacob Paul

The twisted triple murderer who killed his own family spent more than a year plotting that attack as well a school massacre as he obsessed over extreme violent material online.

Motivated purely by a desire for notoriety, Nicholas Prosper plotted to target at least 30 young children at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Luton after murdering his mother Juliana Falcon and two siblings.

Prosper would spend hours online looking at extreme violent material, with a fixation on mass killings including school shootings such as the US Sandy Hook killings in 2012.

He also briefly looked at material linked to the Southport murders, as part of his general sinister obsession with mass killings.

The teenager was obsessed with a character in the Walking Dead video game, a young girl called Clementine, and posted rambling videos online about how he was the chosen one to protect her.

There was a suggestion that he developed a grudge against his sister for the way she played the game.

Prosper chose a specific black and yellow outfit for the day of the killings. Picture: Social Media

Prosper was not referred to the anti-extremism scheme Prevent, with the extent of his obsession only becoming clear after his devices were analysed by police in the wake of the murders.

At the time of his GCSEs in 2022, there were no concerns about Prosper - teachers described him as a quiet, introverted boy with a group of "geeky" friends who were interested in computers.

But in August 2023, Prosper, then 18, made a booking at a shooting range 13 months before the harrowing attack on his family, Bedfordshire Police said.

After the booking at the shooting range, which he failed to attend, he became a member of Gun Trader UK in April 2024, and two months later started researching how to fake a firearms certificate and mass shootings.

By July he was carrying out detailed research into school start times and term dates at his former primary school.

At the end of August, Prosper managed to buy a gun after an initial failed attempt earlier in the month, meeting the legitimate seller in a car park on September 12, the day before the murders.

He paid above the asking price for gun to have it brought to him with additional cartridges.

Prosper managed to buy the shotgun and 100 cartridges from the seller by making a fake shotgun licence, and pretending to be interested in clay pigeon shooting.

Prosper had also accessed information about assembling guns and making a pipe bomb, but there was no evidence he had tried to do so.

A number of indecent images of children were found on his phone, but none were produced by himself.

In the early hours on Friday 13 September last year, a neighbour heard Prosper shoot dead his family members.

He fled the flat just after 5.30am wearing a black and yellow uniform.

Prosper hid for two hours before police spotted him behaving strangely with one arm in the air, and he showed them where the gun and cartridges were hidden in nearby bushes.

On September 17 while in prison, he told a prison nurse that he had planned to carry out the school shooting.

Nicholas Prosper says 'it's not murder' as he's arrested over Luton killings

There was a suggestion that he had planned to shoot himself after carrying out the murders and the primary school massacre shooting, with research found on his phone about how to commit suicide.

There was nothing about Prosper's family background that seemed to suggest the defendant would go on to carry out the killings.

His parents separated when he was around eight or nine years old, but they were both in steady jobs and his father remained in close touch with the family.

But teachers and relatives raised concerns about his mental health after something changed in the summer of that year, and when he started sixth form he stopped engaging with other people or doing his school work.

Prosper admitted to the deputy head of the sixth form that he didn't want to be there, but felt that he had to because his mum told him to, which made him angry.

The school decided Prosper was not suitable to continue with his A Levels by January 2023, and after he refused to engage with any support services he left the school that March.