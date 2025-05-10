Teenage girl sexually assaulted on bus during rush hour sparking urgent manhunt

10 May 2025, 13:38

Police appeal after girl sexually assaulted in Great Barr
Police appeal after girl sexually assaulted in Great Barr. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Ella Bennett

After a teenage girl was sexually assaulted on a bus during rush hour, police are appealing for help to trace a man they want to speak to.

The teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on the number 51 bus service along Birmingham Road.

The incident happened during the morning rush hour at around 8.55am on March 20 2025.

West Midlands Police have released an image of a man they want to trace in connection with the incident.

The CCTV image shows a man who appears to be wearing a red beanie hat, sunglasses and a blue button-down shirt.

Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/188176/25.

