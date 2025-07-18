Teenager admits plotting terror attack with gun

18 July 2025, 11:18

The Old Bailey
The Old Bailey. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

A teenage Islamic extremist has pleaded guilty to planning a terrorist gun attack.

Muhammad Billal, 18, was arrested on February 11 and charged with two counts of preparation of terrorist acts, relating to an alleged gun attack plan and travelling to Somalia.

The defendant, from Nelson in Lancashire, was also charged with four counts of collecting information likely to be of use to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism relating to possession of issues of Rumiyah, the Islamic State online propaganda magazine, between last April and August.

Billal, who was not represented by a lawyer, admitted all the charges against him during a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday.

The court heard his terror attack planning involved researching "accessible shooting ranges" and the purchase of "chest rigs" designed to hold ammunition between February and October last year.

He also conducted online reconnaissance of potential attack locations, and sought to illicitly buy a firearm.

He went on to take steps to travel to Somalia between last October 7 and November 20.

He sought advice and guidance on how to leave the UK without arousing suspicion, changed his appearance, deleted extreme Islamic material from his mobile phone, bought clothes, equipment and online tickets.

He also obtained a visa to enter Ethiopia in order to facilitate crossing into Somalia, the court heard.

The defendant was offered the chance to be represented but declined, saying he would take up the opportunity when he is sentenced.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told him: "I will sentence you at this court some time in the autumn.

"Given your age I want to order a pre-sentence report so I know as much as I can about you."

The senior judge said the report would include details of why he committed the offences and assess the danger the defendant poses.

She remanded Billal into custody until a further hearing at the Old Bailey on October 17.

