Teenager arrested after woman, 86, killed while ‘using zebra crossing’

29 May 2025, 14:46

Gloria Stephenson
The family of Gloria Stephenson has paid tribute after she died . Picture: Northumbria Police

By Ella Bennett

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after an 86-year-old woman was allegedly hit by an electric motorbike while she used a pedestrian crossing, police have said.

The family of Gloria Stephenson, from Silksworth, Sunderland, has paid tribute after she died on May 16 on the city’s Burdon Road.

Northumbria Police said it was understood she was using “a zebra crossing when she was struck by a black Sur-Ron electric motorcycle, travelling in a southbound direction”.

Her family said: “It is with great sadness that our amazing mam, Gloria Stephenson, was tragically killed on the 16th of May.

“We are all devastated at the loss of our vibrant, active, beautiful, and intelligent mam, grandma, mother-in-law and great grandma."

They said that while she had been described as "an elderly lady" in some reports, she was "full of life".

The family added: “She was active, fit, healthy, and had years left to give her love and share her energy and zest for life with everyone who knew her.

“The family want to express their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to everyone who supported mam, and her daughter and grandson at the scene.”

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Picture: Google Maps

Northumbria Police said the rider initially drove away from the scene but he was arrested later on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and the bike was recovered.

The teenager has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Sergeant Russell Surrey, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with all of Gloria’s family and loved ones as they try to process what has happened.

“We will support them in any way that we can, as we look to get them the answers they deserve.

“I’d like to thank those who have been in touch to share information and footage with us so far – and would urge any further witnesses to contact us.”

