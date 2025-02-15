Teenager dies after car overturned at Sussex petrol station

15 February 2025, 22:46 | Updated: 15 February 2025, 23:01

Applegreen petrol station in New Town, Uckfield, Sussex.
Applegreen petrol station in New Town, Uckfield, Sussex. Picture: Google Maps

By Alice Padgett

A teenager has died after his car overturned at a petrol station in East Sussex.

The 17-year-old, who was driving a grey Audi A3, was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident at an Applegreen petrol station in New Town, Uckfield, at about 5pm on February 14th.

Sussex Police said the front-seat passenger, an 18-year-old man from Lewes, was uninjured.

Detective Sergeant Rosie Newman from the serious collision investigations unit, said no other vehicles were involved.

She added: "Our thoughts remain with the victim's loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

"In the meantime, we're asking anyone who saw what happened or captured anything on dash cam to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting Operation Chineham."

