Teenager told headteacher 'I’m not right in the head' after fatally stabbing Harvey Willgoose, jury told

1 July 2025, 16:26

Harvey Willgoose was fatally stabbed to death. Picture: Family handout
Harvey Willgoose was fatally stabbed to death. Picture: Family handout. Picture: Family handout

By Danielle Desouza

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named, told his headteacher “I’m not right in the head” after he fatally stabbed a fellow pupil in the heart with a hunting knife, a jury has been told.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sheffield Crown Court was shown footage of the stabbing incident at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield on February 3, which resulted in 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose dying and other pupils fleeing "in fear and panic".

Richard Thyne KC, prosecuting, told the jury that after the incident, the defendant told All Saints’ head Sean Pender: "I’m not right in the head. My mum doesn’t look after me right. I’ve stabbed him."

The prosecutor said the boy confirmed to Mr Pender he was referring to Harvey, and that he had stabbed him once or twice.

The prosecutor told the jury the altercation happened in a school courtyard just as the lunch break was starting.

Read more: Man, 92, to die behind bars for cold case murder and rape of Bristol woman in 1967

Read more: Ninja sword amnesty launched ahead of ban - as mother of victim, 16, hopes ‘children can walk home without fear’

When playing CCTV footage to the jurors, Mr Thyne said: "It is shocking, but it is necessary to play it."

The footage appears to show Harvey putting his left hand on the defendant’s right arm before the defendant pulls out a knife and stabs the teenager twice.

Mr Thyne said "other pupils fled in fear and panic” as the defendant went into the dining hall still holding the knife.

Staff members Carolyn Siddall and Rachel Hobkirk approached the boy as he "was dancing around on his toes and waving the knife around, although by this stage he seemed to be saying ‘I’m not going to hurt anyone'," the prosecutor said.

He added: "They told him to put the knife down but he did not do so."

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Thyne told the jury Harvey was stabbed in the heart with a hunting knife which had a 13cm, serrated-edged blade.

Mr Thyne told jurors the defendant "admits that he stabbed Harvey causing his death" and "he also admits that the stabbing was not carried out in lawful self-defence".

The jury has heard the defendant has admitted Harvey’s manslaughter, but denies murdering him.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

'Palestine Action' Activists Occupy Roof Of Guardtech In Suffolk.

Two arrested as Palestine Action claims to block Israeli arms company's UK site

Zacariah Boulares, left, has been jailed for 22 months after mugging Bridgerton actress Genevieve Chenneour.

Phone thief who tried to mug Bridgerton star Genevieve Chenneour during 'ruthless' spree jailed for 22 months
A man from Southport has been jailed for 15 years for child sex offences. Picture: Merseyside Police

'Vile' man jailed for 15 years after committing multiple sex offences against children

Christopher Brain, a former, has accused of assaulting a ‘staggering number’ of women in ‘cult’ church group.

Former priest accused of assaulting 'staggering number’ of women in evangelical church 'cult'
Bella May Culley

Brit teen 'drug mule' Bella Culley cries in court saying she was ‘forced by torture’

Cold case murderer and rapist Ryland Headley, 92, to die behind bars

Man, 92, to die behind bars for cold case murder and rape of Bristol woman in 1967

More UK News

See more More UK News

Leonna Ruka, seven, was killed after a tree collapsed in a park in Essex.

Pictured: Girl, 7, who died after tree crushed her in public park as family pays tribute

Three photos showing Russian President Vladimir Putin, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

New foreign influence scheme launches with focus on Russian and Iranian covert activities

A tourist walks her dogs as migrants board a smuggler's boat in an attempt to cross the English Channel off the beach of Hardelot in Neufchatel-Hardelot, northern France

Nearly 20,000 migrants cross Channel in first half of year as crossings reach new high

"The Little Mermaid" Australian Premiere - Arrivals

Met officer who reposted meme comparing The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey to slave resigns
Lindsey Oil Refinery Eastfield Rd Killingholme, near Immingham.

Couple behind doomed oil refinery paid £3.7m dividend despite huge losses as firm's collapse sparks fuel supply fears
House prices have slumped due to the increase in stamp duty, experts believe.

House prices fall unexpectedly after Rachel Reeves's stamp duty tax raid

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News