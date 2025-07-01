Teenager told headteacher 'I’m not right in the head' after fatally stabbing Harvey Willgoose, jury told

Harvey Willgoose was fatally stabbed to death. Picture: Family handout. Picture: Family handout

By Danielle Desouza

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named, told his headteacher “I’m not right in the head” after he fatally stabbed a fellow pupil in the heart with a hunting knife, a jury has been told.

Sheffield Crown Court was shown footage of the stabbing incident at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield on February 3, which resulted in 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose dying and other pupils fleeing "in fear and panic".

Richard Thyne KC, prosecuting, told the jury that after the incident, the defendant told All Saints’ head Sean Pender: "I’m not right in the head. My mum doesn’t look after me right. I’ve stabbed him."

The prosecutor said the boy confirmed to Mr Pender he was referring to Harvey, and that he had stabbed him once or twice.

The prosecutor told the jury the altercation happened in a school courtyard just as the lunch break was starting.

When playing CCTV footage to the jurors, Mr Thyne said: "It is shocking, but it is necessary to play it."

The footage appears to show Harvey putting his left hand on the defendant’s right arm before the defendant pulls out a knife and stabs the teenager twice.

Mr Thyne said "other pupils fled in fear and panic” as the defendant went into the dining hall still holding the knife.

Staff members Carolyn Siddall and Rachel Hobkirk approached the boy as he "was dancing around on his toes and waving the knife around, although by this stage he seemed to be saying ‘I’m not going to hurt anyone'," the prosecutor said.

He added: "They told him to put the knife down but he did not do so."

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Thyne told the jury Harvey was stabbed in the heart with a hunting knife which had a 13cm, serrated-edged blade.

Mr Thyne told jurors the defendant "admits that he stabbed Harvey causing his death" and "he also admits that the stabbing was not carried out in lawful self-defence".

The jury has heard the defendant has admitted Harvey’s manslaughter, but denies murdering him.