Teenager found guilty of Solihull vape shop murder 'screams abuse' at jury

18-year-old Abdurrahman Summers (pictured) and two 15-year-old boys were convicted of murdering 17-year-old Reuben Higgins at Birmingham Crown Court today. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Jennifer Kennedy

18-year-old Abdurrahman Summers was wrestled from the dock as he hurled abuse at the jury after he and two 15-year-old boys were found guilty of murdering a 17-year-old boy in a vape shop.

The jury unanimously convicted the three teenagers of murdering Reuben Higgins, 17, at the Vape Minimarket in Marston Green, Solihull, on October 29 2024.

All three teenagers denied the charges of murder but declined to give evidence to the jury during the trial, which was held at Birmingham Crown Court.

Summers responded to the verdict by shouting: "Man never done nothing. I’m f****** innocent bro. I didn’t touch no one bro.”

He continued to swear as he was removed from the dock by a security officer.

Three loud bangs were then heard from behind the door Summers had been taken through.

Reuben Higgins, 17, was fatally stabbed inside a vape shop in Solihull last year. Picture: West Midlands Police

Statements given to police by the three defendants were read out as evidence at the trial. Summers denied attacking or knowing Higgins, and one of the 15-year-olds said he was involved in an "altercation" in the shop but denied stabbing Higgins. The other 15-year-old did not submit a statement to police.

The court heard that a fourth suspect was believed to have fled the country.

The prosecution said the teenagers acted "like a pack of wild animals" and were "part of a culture where knives are worshipped and carried."

A witness who was working at the Vape Minimarket during the attack described how a "confused and frightened" Higgins ran into the shop just before 6:30pm and attempted to use his body to barricade the door to prevent a group of people from entering.

The court heard that Reuben Higgins attempted to stop his attackers from entering the shop before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: West Midlands Police

The witness said the group eventually burst into the shop, picked Higgins up and took him to a corner of the shop, where they attacked him.

The witness said: "I saw he was bleeding on his thigh and then he was holding his chest as well by his hand."

"He was shouting. He was screaming and he was in pain. It seems to me he was asking for help."

Higgins' injuries were fatal and the teenager died at the scene.

The jury deliberated for 16 hours before delivering the guilty verdicts.

Judge Paul Farrer KC said he wanted reports to be prepared on both 15-year-old defendants, who cannot be named because of their age, before all three teenagers are sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on August 5.

The teenagers will be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on August 5. Picture: Alamy

The judge thanked the jury for their service and said: “On this side of the court we are conscious that you have to serve as jurors at huge personal inconvenience.”

He added that jury members were welcome to "decompress" from the distressing incident before leaving the building.

Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell, who led the murder investigation, said: “This was a cowardly and sickening attack on a young defenceless boy who was significantly outnumbered."

“Their callous actions that day ended Reubens life in a matter of seconds.“

"Their senseless behaviour has had a devastating and lifelong impact on Reuben’s family, friends and loved ones and my thought remain with them."

The family of the victim issued a statement in November last year which said: "Reuben was a loving son, grandson, brother, nephew and cousin who will be dearly missed by his family and friends."

“Life will never be the same without him.”