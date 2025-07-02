Teenager who killed boy during school lunch break stabbed him with enough force to cut through his rib, court told

2 July 2025, 14:03

Harvey Willgoose died in the attack at All Saints Catholic High School.
Harvey Willgoose died in the attack at All Saints Catholic High School. Picture: Handout/Social Media

By Josef Al Shemary

The fatal injury inflicted on a 15-year-old boy as he was stabbed to death during a school lunch break was severe enough to cut through one of his ribs, a pathologist has told a court.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A jury at Sheffield Crown Court has seen CCTV footage of the stabbing at All Saints Catholic High School, which left 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose dead and other pupils fleeing in what prosecutors called "fear and panic".

The court heard the knife "went through [Harvey's] rib and punctured his heart" following an altercation.

On Wednesday, Home Office pathologist Dr Philip Lumb told the jury in the trial of the fellow student, also 15, who is accused of Harvey's murder, how he found an 8cm deep stab wound in the teenager's chest.

Dr Lumb said this injury had completely severed his 5th rib, nicked the rib below and gone into one of the main pumping chambers of his heart.

The pathologist said police showed him a 13cm long knife before he conducted a post-mortem examination on Harvey, and he agreed that this weapon was capable of causing the fatal injury.

The defendant had told the headteacher 'I’m not right in the head' after fatally stabbing Harvey Willgoose with a hunting knife, the jury had previously been told.

Read more: Bridgerton star fears revenge from machete attacker when he’s released from prison after phone theft

Read more: Chancellor Rachel Reeves cries during PMQs as Starmer says 'she's going nowhere' after welfare bill storm

He explained to the jury that pathologists use a crude scale of "mild, moderate or severe" to grade the level of force needed to inflict an injury.

Dr Lumb said: "In this case, we have the full thickness of the bone of a rib being cut through.

"Bone is a very hard substance. It's very difficult to cut, even when using a sharp knife.

"And that is a marker of the use of severe force."

Sheffield United and Portsmouth fans hold a minutes applause for Harvey Willgoose a schoolboy from Sheffield who was stabbed to death.
Sheffield United and Portsmouth fans hold a minutes applause for Harvey Willgoose a schoolboy from Sheffield who was stabbed to death. Picture: Alamy

Prosecutors have told the jury how the CCTV footage shows that Harvey appears to put his hand on the defendant's right arm before the defendant "takes a knife out of his left pocket, passes it across into his right hand, and then stabs twice at Harvey's torso".

Seconds later, the video shows Harvey running towards the defendant, who then advances for a second time, "bouncing on his toes, still brandishing the knife", the court heard.

Richard Thyne KC, prosecuting, said "other pupils fled in fear and panic" as the defendant went into the dining hall still holding the knife.

The jury has heard the defendant has admitted Harvey's manslaughter, but denies murdering him.

The boy, who cannot be named, has also admitted possession of a knife on school premises.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Three senior leaders at Lucy Letby's hospital arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Prosecutors consider further charges against Lucy Letby over baby deaths at hospitals where she worked
x

Bridgerton star fears revenge from machete attacker when he’s released from prison after phone theft
Elias Morgan and co-defendant Anthony Cleary at Glastonbury Festival.

Men accused of killing prison officer in 'revenge' attack pictured at Glastonbury Festival

File photo dated 22/08/18 of a general view of HMP Pentonville, north London.

‘Smell detectors’ and AI cameras considered to monitor criminals

The women, aged 70 and 68, both died after colliding with the blue Volkswagen Tiguan.

Tributes paid to 'loving' elderly sisters hit by car while on ‘morning walk’

The incident took place at Rushey Green, Catford, London.

Double Catford stabbing leaves two in hospital as man arrested

More UK News

See more More UK News

'Catastrophic failure' at substation led to Heathrow airport power outage - as report reveals missed opportunities

Heathrow weighing legal action against National Grid after fire blamed on ‘catastrophic’ maintenance failure
A man wearing a suit and glasses looks towards the side of the camera

MI5 'unreservedly' apologises following High Court judgement on false evidence case

The Supreme Court’s ruling on the divorce settlement between Clive and Anna Standish has given more certainty to the question as to whether money or assets earned prior to the marriage, known as non-matrimonial property, should also be shared equally.

Couples ‘should keep clear records on source of wealth’ following court divorce ruling

The rap duo - fronted by a vocalist whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster - were due to perform at the O2 Victoria Warehouse, Trafford Park, in Manchester on Saturday - as part of the RADAR Festival

Bob Vylan axed from music festivals in Manchester and France after chanting 'death to the IDF' at Glastonbury
Craig Mulligan, John Cole and Angharad Williamson were all jailed.

Grandmother of murdered schoolboy Logan Mwangi died after falling 200ft from a cliff in suspected suicide
‘A guiding hand, for life’: Civil servants spend £500k on GOV.UK full stop as they publish 150-page dossier on correct use

‘A guiding hand, for life’: Civil servants spend £500k on GOV.UK full stop with 150-page dossier detailing dots' correct use

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News