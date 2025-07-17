Teenagers charged after 11 police officers attacked by ‘shoplifters’

17 July 2025, 15:28

High Road in Wood Green
The incident happened on High Road in Wood Green. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Two teenage boys have been charged after 11 police officers were injured while dealing with a group of shoplifters.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

When officers arrived in Wood Green, north London, just before 5pm on Tuesday, a number of people attacked them, the Metropolitan Police said.

Those injured suffered minor injuries in the incident and were treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service.

The boys, aged 16 and 15 from Wood Green and Ilford, were charged with assault on a police officer on Wednesday 16 July, the force said.

They have been released on bail and are due to appear at Highbury Corner Youth Court on Thursday 7 August.

Read more: Moment model has her phone snatched out her hand for the second time in three months in 'safe' London neighbourhood

Read more: Murder investigation launched after pensioners die in arson attack

Download the new LBC app
Download the new LBC app. Picture: LBC

Five other people – two women, a child, and two teenagers – were arrested on suspicion of offences including assaulting a police officer, racially aggravated public order, affray, common assault and criminal damage.

A child was released with no further action.

The other four people have been bailed pending further investigation.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

The Wyrley and Essington Canal and Pier Street Bridge, Brownhills, West Midlands, England, UK

£10,000 reward for information about alleged murder of newborn found in canal

South John Street in St Helens

Murder investigation launched after pensioners die in arson attack

Acid attacks are on the rise in Britain.

Acid attacks on the rise in Britain as police warn of 'over the counter' corrosives

She took to TikTok, writing: "My phone got stolen today in London!!!!"

Moment model has her phone snatched out her hand for the second time in three months in 'safe' London neighbourhood
The man released rats near the Grand Mosque on Grimesthorpe Road, Sheffield.

Man 'doesn't know' why he released rats at Sheffield mosque

Bitcoin coin in front of cryptocurrency candlestick chart

NCA officer jailed for stealing Bitcoin now worth more than £4 million from Dark Web suspect

More UK News

See more More UK News

Lilian Greenwood, future of roads minister, met with tourism leaders at Staffordshire theme park Alton Towers to urge them to “supercharge” the roll out of devices.

Ministers want tourist attractions including theme parks to ‘supercharge’ EV infrastructure
A 14-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in East Ayrshire.

Boy, 14, dies after being hit by car at bridge over Cessnock Water in East Ayrshire

A group of police officers and civilians stand outside a building

Met launches new neighbourhood 'police hubs' to tackle community issues

A fund has been launched in memory of the two men who were found dead in the holiday pool

Tributes paid to two Brit holidaymakers who died after jumping into pool shortly after arriving for holiday in Portugal
Schools are set to break up in England and Wales at the end of this week or at the beginning of next week, with July 21 and 22 being the most common dates

When do schools break up for summer?

Errol Campbell was wrongfully convicted of attempted to rob corrupt cop Derek Ridgewell, pictured.

Final member of Stockwell Six wrongfully convicted of attempting to rob corrupt cop has name cleared

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News