Teenagers charged after 11 police officers attacked by ‘shoplifters’

The incident happened on High Road in Wood Green. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Two teenage boys have been charged after 11 police officers were injured while dealing with a group of shoplifters.

When officers arrived in Wood Green, north London, just before 5pm on Tuesday, a number of people attacked them, the Metropolitan Police said.

Those injured suffered minor injuries in the incident and were treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service.

The boys, aged 16 and 15 from Wood Green and Ilford, were charged with assault on a police officer on Wednesday 16 July, the force said.

They have been released on bail and are due to appear at Highbury Corner Youth Court on Thursday 7 August.

Five other people – two women, a child, and two teenagers – were arrested on suspicion of offences including assaulting a police officer, racially aggravated public order, affray, common assault and criminal damage.

A child was released with no further action.

The other four people have been bailed pending further investigation.