Three girls admit to killing pensioner, aged 75, in street attack

12 June 2025, 10:40 | Updated: 12 June 2025, 10:52

Fredi Rivero
Fredi Rivero. Picture: Met police

By Alice Padgett

The girls, aged 15, 16 and 17, admitted to killing the 75-year-old man in Islington, north London.

Fredi Rivero was attacked in Islington on February 27 and died in hospital the next day.

The Bolivian national was near a bus stop on Seven Sisters Road when the three teenage girls got off a bus and surrounded him.

The youths, aged 15, 16 and 17, pushed, shoved, kicked and punched him, with one of them filming the incident on her phone and grabbing his glasses.

CCTV images show pensioner Mr Rivero before he was attacked.
CCTV images show pensioner Mr Rivero before he was attacked. Picture: Met Police

As part of the police investigation, officers recovered CCTV footage of the assault in which the oldest girl was seen to punch the victim in the head causing him to fall backwards.

Police were called at 11.25pm to reports of the disturbance and found Mr Rivero unconscious on the pavement with a severe head injury and in cardiac arrest.

He was taken to the Royal London Hospital where he later died.

On Thursday, the girls, who cannot be identified because of their ages, appeared at the Old Bailey before Judge Judy Khan KC.

The girls, who appeared from custody by video link, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Judge Khan ordered reports and remanded the defendants into custody to be sentenced on September 5.

Previously, police have said Mr Rivero was a "much-loved father" whose family were "devastated by his death".

Mr Rivero's daughter, ex-wife and cousins attended court for the hearing on Thursday.

