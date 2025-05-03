Teenager suffers head injuries after being attacked by armed adults in mass brawl on popular beach, as man arrested

3 May 2025, 18:10

Coastline of Teignmouth, Devon, England, United Kingdom
Coastline of Teignmouth, Devon, England, United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A teenager has suffered head injuries after being assaulted by armed adults in a mass brawl on a Devon beach on Friday night.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Footage was posted on social media of the assault which took place during "large-scale disorder" which broke out on Teignmouth beach on Friday, police said.

The teenager, who suffered minor head injuries, has now been identified.

"Officers were called to reports of a young male being attacked by four people with weapons at approximately 8.45pm on Back Beach, Teignmouth, and attended the scene where 50 to 100 people were present during the incident," a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said on Saturday.

"The incident was part of a wider, large-scale disorder, which is thought to have involved teenagers and adults."

Teignmouth Beach
Teignmouth Beach. Picture: Alamy

Detective Sergeant Emma Boobyer, from Devon and Cornwall Police, added: "We have identified a teenaged boy who has sustained minor head injuries.

"He has been checked over in hospital and discharged."

A man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in police custody, the force said.

They have also asked people not to share footage of the attack online.

DS Boobyer said: "We are aware of footage circulating on social media and possible names being identified.

"We ask that people do not share this footage, and we need to remind the public that any suspect under the age of 18 is by law not allowed to be identified.

"These rules are not solely for media organisations to adhere to.

Donna Murray-Turner discusses Parliament's inaction on knife crime.

"They also apply to members of the public and includes information posted via social media.

"This may be seen as interfering with a live investigation we therefore remind the public that it is vital that they do not speculate on the identity of any suspects in this case.

"If you do have any information, please report it directly to us."

The force said there will be a heightened police presence in the area during the weekend.

