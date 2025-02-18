Breaking News

Ten people injured after 'noxious substance' thrown in Costco as police hold teenage suspect

By Danielle de Wolfe

Ten people have reportedly been injured after a "noxious substance" was thrown over customers at Costco in Somerset.

Avon and Somerset police were called to the incident at the Bristol branch of the Costco wholesaler following reports of a "liquid" being hurled at customers.

A teenager suspect was taken into custody by Avon & Somerset Police.

Police arrested the teenager on suspicion of "attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and administering a noxious substance."

Ten people, including the boy, said their eyes and skin were stinging or itchy following the incident.

It's believed the teenage boy had begun spraying people with "homemade chilli spray" at the Bristol branch.

A police spokesperson said: "A teenage boy was detained by members of the public after reportedly spraying people with an unknown liquid.'Police, fire and ambulance crews attended in a coordinated multi-agency response.

"Ten people – including the boy – were complaining of stinging or itchy eyes and skin. Store staff provided first aid until ambulance crews arrived.

"People responded well to treatment and were discharged by the ambulance service at the scene.

"The liquid is believed to be a type of home-made 'chilli spray' with no strong acid or alkaline ingredients.

"A juvenile was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and administering a noxious substance, and remains in police custody.

"The incident concluded by about 8.30pm and police resources cleared the scene by 9pm.

"If you saw what happened, or have any footage or information which could help the investigation, please call 101 and give the reference 5225042707."