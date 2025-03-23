Terrifying moment gang of 'knife-wielding thugs storm primary school party, stabbing two'

A gang of Youths armed with knives stormed a primary school. Picture: Social Media

By Jacob Paul

Three arrests have been made after a group of at least 50 youths armed with knives and machetes stormed into a primary school hall, stabbing two teenagers on Saturday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The terrifying gang of thugs crashed a 16th birthday party held at Elm Park Primary School's hall in Havering, Essex, at around 9pm last night.

The mob reportedly did not clear out until 11pm, with three teenagers were arrested on suspicion of assault on emergency workers.

Nearby residents have described the shocking incident as "two hours of utter mayhem".

One told the Havering Daily: "It was total chaos.We saw between 50-60 teenagers standing outside the school drinking and inhaling balloons. They then entered the school hall and we heard the screams and everyone spilt out on the street. They began fighting and we could hear more screams as the fighting continued outside our houses.

“The police first arrived in two cars and tried to deal with these youths that were very aggressive, with the girls going up into their faces and screaming at them. We could see some of the youths limping, as we believe they had been stabbed."

Read more: Victim of fatal stabbing in Brixton pictured as police urge witnesses to come forward

Read more: Primary school branded 'disgraceful' as it cancels annual Easter celebration to 'respect diverse religious beliefs'

Another thing we can no longer enjoy: parties.



"Gang Of Youths Believed To Be Armed With Knives Enter Elm Park Primary School (Havering, London) And Attack Youths."



pic.twitter.com/ba2U0R83sc — Isolated Incidents (@diversity999x) March 23, 2025

Two teenagers, aged 19 and 16, were were taken to hospital with knife injuries, which were thankfully non-life threatening.

Officers were also reportedly treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service medics.

Horrifying footage of the carnage shows a large group of children rushing out of the hall screaming. Blurred images from the background show the young thugs welding knives in the air.

Three suspects were taken to an East London police station.

A mother has claimed that her 15-year-old daughter also been taken to hospital after being attacked on a train by the group of thugs.

She told Havering Daily: 'She had gone to a party that was supposed to have correct security but it didn't and it all went wrong.

"As she ran scared from the event, she told me the fire exit wasn't accessible and that as she got on the train, other youths followed and more fighting began.

"My daughter was attacked on the train and more fights took place. It was awful. Over a hundred youths got on and they were still fighting and doing gas balloons. My daughter is still in hospital."

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Police were called shortly after 21:00 on Saturday, 22 March to reports of a fight involving a group on Calbourne Avenue.

"Officers attended before engaging with a number of teenagers who became aggressive toward them.

"Three teenagers were arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault on emergency workers. They were taken to an East London police station. They were bailed to return for questioning later today."

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or message @MetCC on X, giving the reference 6940/22March. Information, including photos or videos, can also be easily uploaded to our dedicated appeal page.