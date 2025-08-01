Terrorist who said he 'masterminded 7/7' set to be freed from secure unit 'within days'

Haroon Aswat could still be freed from a secure unit onto UK streets without a full risk assessment within days. Picture: Supplied

By Asher McShane

A terrorist who is said to have confessed to being a mastermind behind the 7/7 bombings is set to be freed from prison ‘within days’.

Haroon Aswat, 50, has been declared ‘a risk to national security’ but could be released soon from a secure unit due to a legal loophole - without a full risk assessment because of his mental health treatment.

He was jailed in 2015 in the US for 20 years after admitting trying to set up a terrorist training camp in Oregon.

According to The Sun he admitted he was a “mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks and a 2005 terrorist attack in the UK.”

A High Court judge has previously described him as posing an “ongoing risk."

Justice Robert Jay said the release of Aswat from his detention under the Mental Health Act was now expected in the “relatively near future”, enabling him to return to his family.

52 people died in the 7/7 terror attacks in London. Picture: Getty

Despite officials admitting their concern and Mr Justice Jay acknowledging there was “evidence of an ongoing risk”, Aswat will only be subject to a notification order upon his release - meaning he will tell the police where he lives, any foreign travel details and the details of any vehicles registered to him.

US court documents obtained by The Sun state: “The defendant’s crimes are incredibly serious. He is a terrorist and foot soldier of al-Qaeda trained to commit acts of violence.

“His comments while in prison and his numerous disciplinary violations indicate he still supports al-Qaeda and remains dangerous.

“In 2017 he told staff he was associated with al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden was his ‘commander’ and that he would ‘behead all of you."

“In March 2017 the defendant stated, ‘if you think I am a terrorist, I don’t shy away from my responsibility’, and also stated he was a mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks and a 2005 terrorist attack in the UK.”

Det Chief Supt Gareth Rees, head of operations for the Met’s SO15 Counter Terrorism Command, said of Aswat: “He has spoken positively of his time with al-Qaeda in Afghanistan and expressed aspirations to reconnect with them.

“Based on my experience, this is conduct which gives me grave concerns about the risk which the defendant poses to the UK’s national security and to the public.”

Aswat was arrested but never faced trial over the 7/7 bombings which killed 52 people in London in 2005.

Aswat, of Batley, West Yorks, was deported back to the UK in December 2022 and is held under the Mental Health Act at Bethlem Royal Hospital in South London.

Doctors say he is well enough to be released “in the relatively near future” but UK law means he cannot be formally risk-assessed while detained.

Robert Jenrick, the shadow justice secretary, said Aswat must remain behind bars for the rest of his life.

“This despicable man was behind one of the most deadly attacks in modern history. He should never experience freedom again,” he said.

A Government spokesman said: “Protecting our national security is the very first priority of this government and if any individual poses a threat to that security, the police and intelligence services have a range of powers they can apply to deal with that threat.

“We will always do whatever is necessary inside the law to protect the public from any risk posed by former terrorist offenders or people of terrorist concern.”