'Out of control' Tesla ploughs into pedestrians on busy London street injuring seven

The car crashed into pedestrians in London's East End. Picture: Facebook

By Flaminia Luck

Seven people have been injured and later taken to hospital after a Tesla ploughed into the pavement of a busy London street before hitting a lamppost.

Two patients were taken to a major trauma centre following the crash.

Footage shared to social media shows the mangled white car wrecked on the pavement outside a Sainsbury's Local in Stepney Green.

The video also showed people lying on the ground as people tried to help.

The incident happened at the junction of Mile End Road and Harford Street on Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Happened today in London Stepney Green 😢 #tesla #accident #london #uk Posted by Mr Explorer on Sunday, March 16, 2025

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.26pm on Sunday to reports of a road traffic collision in Mile End Road, E1

“We sent a number of resources to the scene including three ambulance crews. We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance in a car.

"The first paramedic arrived in less than seven minutes.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. Picture: Social media

“We treated seven patients at the scene and took them all to hospital. Two of these patients were taken to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson added: "Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision on Sunday.

"One car was in collision with a lamppost and a traffic light."