Two men arrested in Birmingham and Manchester over Texas synagogue siege

20 January 2022, 08:26 | Updated: 20 January 2022, 08:58

British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram.
By Sophie Barnett

Two men have been arrested in Birmingham and Manchester over the Texas synagogue attack by British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the arrests were made as part of the investigation into the siege, which saw four people including a rabbi held hostage for up to 10 hours.

Announcing the latest development, GMP said: "Officers from Counter-Terror Policing (CTP) North West continue to support US authorities with their investigation into the events in Texas.

"As a result of this ongoing investigation, two men have been arrested this morning in Birmingham and Manchester.

"They remain in custody for questioning."

On Tuesday, GMP said two teenagers who were arrested in Manchester in connection with the siege had been released without charge.

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPMW) have been working with US authorities since the incident on Saturday at the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

Four people were held by British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, and were eventually freed unharmed after several hours.

Akram, 44, originally from Blackburn in Lancashire, was shot dead by the FBI moments after his "terrified" hostages escaped.

It was revealed on Tuesday that Akram had previously been investigated by MI5, but officers had concluded he did not pose a threat.

GMP said CTP North West officers continue to liaise with and support colleagues from other forces.

"Communities defeat terrorism and the help and support we get from the public is a vital part of that," a spokesman for the force said.

"So, we would urge everyone to remain vigilant, and if you do see anything suspicious then please report it, in confidence, to police via the anti-terrorist hotline or gov.uk/ACT

"It won't ruin lives but it may well save them."

This story is being updated.

