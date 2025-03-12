Thief guilty of murder after stealing Amazon delivery van and mowing down driver

Claudiu Carol-Kondor, delivery driver. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

By Alice Padgett

A thief has been found guilty of murdering an Amazon delivery driver who was trying to stop his van from being stolen in Leeds.

Claudiu Carol-Kondor, 42, was clinging onto the van when Mark Ross, who had climbed in while he was out delivering a parcel, deliberately crashed into a stationary Mini to knock him from the vehicle.

Leeds Crown Court heard Ross hit speeds of almost 60mph on residential streets and swerved erratically from side to side before hitting two parked cars, all in an effort to "get rid" of Mr Kondor as he hung onto the van from the open passenger door.

Mr Kondor died from head and chest injuries from the second crash, the court heard.

Ross had pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but denied murdering Mr Kondor, claiming he was unaware of him hanging onto the van and that speed bumps had caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

On Wednesday, a jury at Leeds Crown Court found Ross guilty of murder.

Jurors heard Mr Kondor was delivering parcels for Amazon in the Armley area of Leeds on August 20 last year using his own silver Transit van - which was full of parcels he had collected from an Amazon depot.

While he was away from his vehicle delivering a parcel, Ross, who lived nearby, climbed into the driver's seat and started to drive the van away, the court heard.

Floral tributes were left at scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, Leeds after the incident in Friday August 23, 2024.

Floral tributes left the scene he scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, Leeds, following the death of parcel delivery driver Claudiu-Carol Kondor. Picture: Alamy

Floral tributes left the scene the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, Leeds, following the death of parcel delivery driver Claudiu-Carol Kondor. Picture: Alamy

Prosecutor John Harrison KC said: "The evidence suggests Mr Kondor tried to stop him by opening the front nearside passenger door of the van and attempting to climb in.

"Unfortunately his actions did not prevent the defendant from driving away, with Mr Kondor hanging on to his van."

CCTV footage played in court showed Mr Kondor hanging onto the moving van through an open door as Ross drove away along Wingate Road.

"It appears Mr Kondor did not wish to or perhaps could not let go of his van, he did not want the defendant simply to steal it," Mr Harrison said.

Witnesses described Mr Kondor's legs dragging on the ground as he clung onto the inside of the open door, with one woman saying she heard him shouting "Help".

Mr Harrison told jurors: "After speeding and swerving failed to get rid of Mr Kondor, the defendant deliberately drove into collision with two parked cars."

He said Ross "deliberately" turned the steering wheel of the van towards a black car parked on the side of the road, and when that did not knock Mr Kondor free from the van, he "tried again".

"The second collision was with a blue car which caused damage to the van, to the parked car and most significantly, caused fatal head and chest injuries to Mr Kondor," Mr Harrison said.

The court heard after driving away, Ross met up with some other people and the contents of the van were removed.

In his closing speech, Mr Harrison said Ross showed a "complete disregard and even contempt" for Mr Kondor's life.

He said the "career criminal" must have realised Mr Kondor, who was wearing a high-viz jacket, was there, but made the choice that the driver was "expendable".

Heights Drive, Wortley, Leeds. Picture: Google Maps

Ross, of Conference Road, Armley, told the jury how he had been a daily cannabis user since he was a child and had been out buying drugs and cigarette papers when he came across the van with no driver.

He said: "It wasn't 'til I got the van I saw it was unattended, and keys were in it, and the engine was running."

Ross said: "I basically jumped in it and drove it off."

His barrister Simon Kealey KC asked him: "We're you ever aware of anyone on the passenger side of the vehicle, on the door on the outside."

He said: "No"

Ross said he later found out about the death of Mr Kondor through the internet.

He admitted stealing vans previously, but said he had "never been involved in anything like this before", adding "I would have stopped the van and run off if I had known he was there".

Ross is due to be sentenced on Friday.

Opening an inquest into his death last year, senior coroner Kevin McLoughlin said Mr Kondor was "a Romanian gentleman who was contributing to society".

He added: "He was here, he was working hard, when he found someone stealing his vehicle.

"He's commendably tried to prevent the crime taking place but he's paid an immensely high price for this."

Mr Kondor, who lived in Sheffield, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was employed by a company called SP Transport Group, who described him after his death as "more than just a colleague - he was a friend, a confidant and a valued member of our team".

His family listened to the verdict via a video link to court.