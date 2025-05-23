Shocking moment thief smashes ambulance window and steals medics’ bags while they treat patient

Shocking footage released by the London Ambulance Service shows a man throwing a missile at the vehicle which crashes through the driver's window. Picture: LAS

By Frankie Elliott

Police are looking for a thief who smashed the window of an ambulance and robbed the belongings of the paramedics who were treating a patient in their home.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shocking footage released by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) shows a man, wearing a red hoodie and baseball cap, sitting calmly on a wall in broad daylight near a parked ambulance in Sandridge Close, Harrow.

Suddenly, he throws a missile at the vehicle which crashes through the driver's window, allowing him to jump head first into the cab.

The thug then manages to grab two rucksacks - the personal belongings of the ambulance crew – before running off down the road.

Meanwhile, the vehicle's crew members were inside a nearby home treating a patient.

Footage shows moment man swipes backpack from ambulance

Before carrying out the attack at around 5pm on May 6, the robber had previously walked round the ambulance checking the doors for an easier point of entry, the LAS said.

LAS bosses have now released the footage in the hope someone will recognise the thief so they can be brought to justice.

Read more: Forgers who supplied fake UK identity documents to high-profile criminals jailed

Read more: Second teenager charged in connection with death of 16-year-old on Scotland beach

Acting Chief Executive Dr Fenella Wrigley said: “Our ambulance crew were responding to an emergency and, while helping their patient, a thief has stolen their bags and damaged an ambulance.

“To deliberately target our crew in this way is appalling and they are understandably extremely upset.

“The damage caused to the ambulance means it is now off the road being repaired, unable to respond to patients. The money to repair the damage would be better spent on caring for our patients.

“We will not tolerate attacks on our staff or our vehicles and would urge the public to contact the police if they have any information.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating a theft from ambulance, that took place in Sandridge Close, HA1 on Tuesday, 6 May. We encourage anyone who has information to come forward to police.

“You can report information by dialling 101 stating 5709/06MAY or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555 to remain anonymous."