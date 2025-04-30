Watch: Moment brazen thief steals thousands of pounds of luxury perfume

30 April 2025, 14:53 | Updated: 30 April 2025, 16:27

Themistockli mugshot and CCTV footage
Themistockli pleaded guilty to seven counts of theft . Picture: City of London Police

By Ella Bennett

A thief who stole £7,000 worth of perfume from one store in the City of London has been sentenced to 35 weeks in prison.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

CCTV footage shows the moment Phillip Themistockli, 43, of Helston Street, Camden, brazenly filled a plastic shopping bag with a number of items from the shelf.

Themistockli persistently targeted a luxury beauty store on Cheapside, stealing bottles of perfume on multiple occasions.

On Friday May 24 2024, Themistockli placed bottles of perfume worth £1,750 into a basket and walked out without paying.

Just five days later on May 29, he returned and took more bottles of perfume, this time with a value of around £953.

On June 6, he stole £1,033 worth of fragrances, and again on June 7 he stole items from the shop with a value of £1,300.

Themistockli was convicted of three further cases of theft throughout 2024, on each instance stealing product worth £945, £590 and £450 respectively.

He pleaded guilty to seven counts of theft and was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning him from entering the Square Mile for five years.

Themistockli’s 15-month suspended sentence has been activated, which he will serve consecutively with his 35-week sentence.

Read more: Night-time video shows the moment two friends allegedly chop down iconic Sycamore Gap tree with a chainsaw

Read more: Man arrested after woman stabbed at work in 'targeted attack'

Man seen stealing thousands of pounds worth of perfume

Detective Sergeant Helen Bentley, of the Suspect and Offender Management Team at the City of London Police, said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime; it can cause significant alarm and distress to retail staff, as well as members of the public.

“We want retailers to come forward and report any crime so we can start investigations. Through the store’s CCTV, and our extensive camera network in the City, we will bring criminals to justice.

“CBOs are designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals and if Phillip Themistockli breaches his CBO conditions, we can arrest him and put him back before the courts.”

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

The dog chased the horses

Shocking moment police horses are attacked by out-of-control dog

Daniel Graham, 39, (bottom right) Adam Carruthers, 32, (top right) each deny two counts of criminal damage to the tree

'Video of Sycamore Gap tree trophy and chainsaw found in suspect's car boot' played to jury
Armed police were sent to Whitefield Drive in Westvale, Kirkby at 8:25pm on Wednesday 30 April,

Boy, 14, arrested after two teenagers stabbed in Merseyside

Members of the Irish-language rap group Kneecap : Mo Chara, also know as Liam Og O Hannaidh (C), Moglai Bap also known as Naoise O Caireallain (L) and DJ Provai also known as JJ O Dochartaigh (R)

Counter-terror police launch investigation in to Kneecap after 'kill your local MP' call

White and Blue Police Tape with POLICE DO NOT CROSS with DLR station on the background

Boy, 16 and girl, 14 rushed to hospital after Merseyside stabbing

Karen Carter, 65, was beaten to death outside her home in the picturesque village of Dordogne, 70 miles west of Bordeaux, on Tuesday evening

Pictured: British mum-of-four, 65, found dead outside French home ‘covered in stab wounds’ as manhunt underway

More UK News

See more More UK News

Members of the public inside the new IKEA City store on London's Oxford Street.

Hundreds queue to be first into IKEA's new £450m Oxford Street store - but how will you get your purchases home?
Sir David Attenborough turns 99 on May 8.

Sir David Attenborough, 98, opens up on 'nearing the end of his life' ahead of 99th birthday
Ethel May Caterham

British woman becomes world's oldest person at 115 after death of Brazilian nun

People have a swim on a pond in Hampstead Heath park to cool off from the heat.

Hampstead Ladies pond allows trans women to access space as feminists vow to 'reclaim' bathing spot
The car ened up in a ditch in France

Police Charity road trip scuppered after officers spin in oil and crash into a ditch

The boy got into difficulty while swimming at Colwick Country Park

Body recovered after boy, 16 went missing while swimming in lake at country park

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News