Watch: Masked thieves caught on camera stealing £500k of gold jewellery from London home as owners sat inside

The two crooks can be seen walking across the roof of the property's front porch with bags full of stolen jewellery, dropping them down to their accomplice on the street. Picture: Met Police

By Frankie Elliott

Police are searching for a group of thieves who broke into a London home and stole half a million pounds' worth of gold jewellery.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Footage shows two men wearing balaclavas entering the property in Bickley Road, Bromley, at 5.40pm and making off with the gold pieces less then an hour later, at 6.25pm.

In the shocking video, the two crooks can be seen in the video walking across the roof of the property's front porch with bags full of the stolen jewellery, before dropping them down to their accomplice on the street.

At one point, a piece of gold spills out of the bag and onto the ground when it is dropped from the roof, before being quickly picked up and placed back in the sack by the criminal on the ground.

The trio carried out this brazen theft whilst the owners were at home, gaining entry through a forced bathroom window on Monday, December 30, 2024.

Met Police release CCTV of burglary suspect

Detectives have now appealed to the public for information as they attempt to trace the stolen goods and catch the thugs, releasing several photos of the precious items in the hope they "will jog someone's memory".

Officers say the "unique" pieces have been passed down through generations of the family and have a "priceless" sentimental value.

No arrests have been made so far.

Read more: ‘Playground bully’ influencers spray Orthodox Jews with water pistol in spate of attacks

Read more: Police seize 1,500 hours of CCTV in hunt for man who sexually assaulted schoolboy at Highlands campsite

Officers say the "unique" pieces have been passed down through generations of the family and hold “priceless” sentimental valu. Picture: Met

The thieves stole half a million pounds' worth of gold jewellery. Picture: Met

Detectives have now appealed to the public for information as they attempt to trace the stolen property,. Picture: Met Police

A number of the pieces stolen are unique. Picture: Met Police

"The monetary value of this theft is enormous, the sentimental value is priceless". Picture: Met Police

Detective Constable Jamie White, of the Met’s South Area Command Unit, said: "While the monetary value of this theft is enormous, the sentimental value is priceless – with many of the pieces being passed down through generations of the family.

"Helpfully, a number of the pieces stolen are unique, so we are hoping that releasing these photographs will jog someone’s memory.

"If you have seen these items anywhere – or know of anyone handling the goods – please do get in touch with the Met via 101, quoting 01/1257889/24."