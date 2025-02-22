Thieves win half a million on lottery ticket bought with stolen credit card

By Alice Padgett

Thieves won €500,000 after buying a lottery ticket with a stolen credit card in France.

A man who had his credit card stolen is appealing to the thieves to come forward, so they can split the winnings.

The scratchcard won them €500,000 (£414,000).

They bought the winning tickets in Toulouse, France.

The victim had his backpack stolen from his car in early February, and was identified by police as Jean-David E.

He reportedly asked his bank to block the credit card, but it has already been used to buy the scratchcard.

"It's an incredible story, but it's all true," he said.

The victim is now appealing for the thieves to come forward and split the prize with him.

He told French broadcaster France-2: "Without them, no one would have won."

The state lottery operator, La Francaise des Jeux, said that no one has submitted the ticket to claim the money yet.

He said "Time is working against us.

"You risk nothing... we will share with you.

"And you would be able to change your lives."