Third person arrested over arson attacks at properties linked to Keir Starmer

19 May 2025

By Jacob Paul

A third person has been arrested in connection with the string of arson attacks linked to Sir Keir Starmer's properties, the Metropolitan Police have said.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning in Chelsea, southwest London, the force announced.

He has been taken into custody on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

It comes after a 26-year-old man was arrested for the same reasons on 17 May.

He remains in police custody following a warrant of further detention, which was granted at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The arrests related to three incidents - a vehicle fire in NW5 on 8 May, a fire at the entrance of a property in N7 on 11 May and a fire at a residential address in NW5 in the early hours of 12 May.

A Ukrainian man was the first to be charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life over the fires.

Roman Lavrynovych, 21, was arrested at an address in Sydenham, south-east London, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The attacks were "an attack on all of us, on democracy and the values that we stand for", Sir Keir Starmer told the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Counter-terrorism officers worked "at pace" to establish the cause of the fires and "any potential motivation", Scotland Yard said.

Lavrynovych is due to appear at the Old Bailey for a hearing on June 6.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch condemned the attacks as "completely unacceptable".

"I think I speak for the whole house when I say that this wasn't just an attack on him, but on all of us and on our democracy," the Tory leader added.

Neighbours described hearing a loud bang and said police officers were looking for a projectile.

Police were alerted by the LFB to reports of a fire at the residential address at 1.35am.

Damage was caused to the property's entrance but nobody was hurt.In the early hours of Sunday, firefighters dealt with a small fire at the front door of a house converted into flats in nearby Islington, which is also linked to Sir Keir.One person was assisted to safety via an internal staircase by crews wearing breathing apparatus, LFB said.

More to follow.

