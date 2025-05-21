Third person charged over arson attacks at properties linked to Keir Starmer

Breaking News

A third person has been charged in connection with the string of arson attacks linked to Sir Keir Starmer's properties, the Metropolitan Police have said.

The Met police confirmed that "a third man has been charged as part of an investigation into a series of fires in north London."

Petro Pochynok, 34, has been charged has been charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

The Ukrainian man was charged today, after another Ukrainian man and a Romanian man were already charged over their involvement in the alleged arson attacks.

Pochynok is accused of "conspiring together with Roman Lavrynovych and Stanislav Carpiuc and others unknown" to commit arson.

He is also charged with:

  • intending to damage the property.
  • intending to endanger the life or another or being reckless as to whether the life of another would thereby be endangered.

