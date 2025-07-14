Three arrested after man, 24, stabbed to death 'for his Rolex' near luxury Knightsbridge hotel

Blue Stevens, 24, died after he was attacked in Seville Street, Knightsbridge, at around 9.30pm on July 9. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Josef Al Shemary

Three men in their 20s have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in central London near a luxury hotel, the Met Police said.

Blue Stevens, 24, died after he was attacked in Seville Street, Knightsbridge, at around 9.30pm on July 9. The Met said a line of inquiry is that it may have been a "targeted attack".

Stevens, from Yateley in Hampshire, was killed after trying to fight off a man who was trying to steal his watch outside the five-star Park Tower hotel and casino in Knightsbridge.

Two men were arrested in Hounslow on Saturday. One man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and remains in custody, while another man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been bailed.

After their arrests, officers got a search warrant to search two properties in Chiswick, where they recovered 'significant evidence'.

A third man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody.

Blue Stevens, 24 and his partner. Picture: Facebook

The incident took place near The Park Tower Knightsbridge hotel and restaurant Nusr-Et, run by Turkish chef Nusret Gokce, aka "Salt Bae".

Witnesses said the killer tried to steal a watch from Blue’s wrist but he resisted, leading to a violent confrontation and Blue was fatally stabbed.

It is believed he was heading home from a meal nearby with his partner when he was targeted for his watch. According to social media, Blue was a father of two.

Earlier, Blue’s devastated mother has broken her silence as she paid tribute to her late son.

Charlie Sheridan said: “He lit up my heart every time I laid eyes on him. My only son. I lived for him."

“I can't stop crying. I can't breathe.”

In a Facebook post, she added: “Please. I want him back."

Blue’s partner Tayla Marie, who was with him when he was killed, left a note today at the scene that said: “To my Blue. We are absolutely devastated without you.

“You took a piece of my heart with you. A part of me has gone with you.

“I love you more than absolutely anyone in this world. My boy forever and always.”

Officers were called to Seville Street last night to reports of a stabbing. Picture: LBC

Detective Chief Superintendent Christina Jessah, who leads policing in Central West London, said: "These arrests mark a significant milestone in this complex and unfolding murder investigation. We continue to progress at pace.

"While we retain an open mind around motive, one line of inquiry is now that this may have been a targeted attack."

Blue was knifed to death outside the £1,650-a-night Park Tower Hotel and Casino in London’s Knightsbridge, directly opposite Harvey Nichols.

Blue's sister Jenna also posted a tribute on social media: "Can't believe I'm writing this but RIP my brother I love you with my whole heart and forever.

"You always managed to make everyone smile or laugh, gave everything you had to us when we needed the most and now the only thing we need now is you and we can't have it.

"My brother I know you'll keep it lit up there. I love you always."

One tourist in Knightsbridge told LBC this morning they had considered moving to London with their partner before learning of the stabbing but that London was 'clearly not' safe.

The man from Cheshire said: "We love London and we're staying at a little hotel nearby. It's lovely."

He continued: "We were toying with relocating, having a look at property, trying to find somewhere we could afford around here.

"This morning I was going to ask the concierge at the hotel, what's crime like around here? You know, can you wear a watch? Can you drive a nice car? What's the deal? And apparently not.

"I figured if you're staying in the bougie areas of London, then maybe it'd be safer, but clearly not.

"That's really sad. It's literally put me off wanting to move to around here."