Three arrested as police officer fighting for his life in hospital after car crash while he was on duty

24 May 2025, 12:44 | Updated: 24 May 2025, 12:54

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident in Stoke Poges on Thursday evening.
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident in Stoke Poges on Thursday evening. Picture: Thames Valley Police

By Josef Al Shemary

A police officer is fighting for his life in hospital after being seriously injured in a collision while on duty in Buckinghamshire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident in Stoke Poges on Thursday evening.

The men, aged 28 and 38 and both from Slough, were also arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A third man, 43, also from Slough, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

Thames Valley Police said on Saturday morning that the officer remained in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

The incident happened at about 10.20pm on Thursday on the B416 Bells Hill, between Decies Way and Rogers Lane.

Read more: Christian teacher sacked after refusing to use trans pupil’s preferred pronouns loses religious discrimination case

Read more: Three boys and one woman die in London house fire as man arrested at scene

Allen Horn, a 56-year-old postman who lives in the area, said: "The neighbours heard a car in a cul-de-sac race around and come back, but nobody saw anything as far as I know.

"I came out in the morning and the road is closed."

Jennifer Tulloch, 79, who also lives nearby, said: "I only saw blue flashing lights that evening.

"It's horrible, I think he's seriously injured. He's not local, I don't think. I think he was on duty. We would have heard by now if he was local."

Matthew Barber, police and crime commissioner for Thames Valley, said: "My thoughts are with the officer, his family and his colleagues who will also be deeply affected.

"It is another stark reminder of the dangers that our police and emergency service colleagues face on a daily basis.

"Thames Valley Police is supporting the officer's family at this difficult time."

David Moore, Conservative councillor for Farnhams and Stoke Poges, said: "I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn that one of our brave police officers is fighting for his life following this horrific incident.

"My thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones at this incredibly difficult time, and I wish him a full and swift recovery.

"This has shaken Stoke Poges and our wider community across south Bucks. Residents and councillors alike are appalled by this incident.

"I urge anyone with information to come forward and support Thames Valley Police's investigation so that justice can be served."

Anybody with any information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police, either online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250252869.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

A Jewish man (not pictured) was arrested and charged with "racially aggravated harassment" after holding a placard at a counter-demonstration depicting a Hezbollah leader.

Jewish protester charged with ‘racial harassment’ over anti-Hezbollah sign

Starmer fire

Keir Starmer arson attacks ‘potentially linked to Russia’ as officials investigate

Eight 'grandpa robbers' have been found guilty over the robbery of Kim Kardashian

Eight 'grandpa robbers' found guilty over gunpoint robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris hotel
Isabelle Dale, 23, allegedly had relationships with two inmates between September 2021 and December 2022

Prison officer accused of having flings with two inmates at the same time to face trial in October
Williams, 24, was spotted driving at high speeds and in an erratic manner in an Audi A3 on the A34 near Handforth, Cheshire, on August 20 2023

Ex-Man United star avoids jail for dangerous driving after 99mph crash

Kelyan pictured here with his mother, died after being attacked on a double decker bus

Teenagers plead guilty to murdering 14-year-old Kelyan Bokaasa in machete attack on London bus

More UK News

See more More UK News

Silhouette of teacher writing on whiteboard in classroom

Christian teacher sacked after refusing to use trans pupil’s preferred pronouns loses religious discrimination case
The front of the house was almost completely burnt out.

Three boys and one woman die in London house fire as man arrested at scene

Home Office UK Visas and Immigration office sign Cardiff Wales UK

Nigerian drug dealer’s deportation case to be reheard after Home Office 'mistake'

London UK - Jun 22 2024: Envirnomental campaigner, former pop star and punk rocker Fergal Sharkey at the Restore Nature Now march for environmental pr

Feargal Sharkey reveals prostate cancer diagnosis after going to doctor for soar throat

Moment police pepper spray and taser amputee care home resident, 92, in his wheelchair shown in court.

'I’m not trigger happy’, tearful officer accused of tasering amputee, 92, tells court

The deaf TikTok star died after ingesting a poison

Deaf TikTok star’s death was ‘avoidable’, says family

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News