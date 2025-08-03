Three arrests made following fatal stabbing of teenager in Bury car park

By Danielle Desouza

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old male in a car park in Bury.

Greater Manchester Police said all three have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody for questioning and are 19-year-old males.

The most recent arrest happened at Manchester Airport at 4:30am this morning, with the other two arrests taking place in Bury and Bolton on Saturday night.

The teenage victim was attacked just before 9pm on Friday in a car park on Market Street and sustained several stab wounds before later dying from his injuries.

The investigation is being led by the force's major incident team.

Detective Chief Inspector John Charlton said: "Even though we have three people in custody this is still a live investigation and that will continue today and into next week.

"This was a violent and tragic incident that was witnessed by a lot of people.

"This incident will have shocked the community and distressed anyone who witnessed it, but we believe this was a targeted attack with no wider threat.

"Our officers will be in the area today and over the next few days as we try to establish what happened in the lead-up to this awful incident.

"We also have specialist officers supporting the family at this difficult time.“If anyone has any information or was in the area at the time, they should contact us quoting log 3354-01/08/25."