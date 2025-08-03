Three arrests made following fatal stabbing of teenager in Bury car park

3 August 2025, 12:57

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old in Bury.
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old in Bury. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old male in a car park in Bury.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Greater Manchester Police said all three have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody for questioning and are 19-year-old males.

The most recent arrest happened at Manchester Airport at 4:30am this morning, with the other two arrests taking place in Bury and Bolton on Saturday night.

The teenage victim was attacked just before 9pm on Friday in a car park on Market Street and sustained several stab wounds before later dying from his injuries.

The investigation is being led by the force's major incident team.

Read more: Murder probe launched after fatal attack on 20-year-old language school student

Read more: Manhunt underway after teen 'stabbed to death' in Powerleague car park

Download the LBC app now.
Download the LBC app now. Picture: LBC

Detective Chief Inspector John Charlton said: "Even though we have three people in custody this is still a live investigation and that will continue today and into next week.

"This was a violent and tragic incident that was witnessed by a lot of people.

"This incident will have shocked the community and distressed anyone who witnessed it, but we believe this was a targeted attack with no wider threat.

"Our officers will be in the area today and over the next few days as we try to establish what happened in the lead-up to this awful incident.

"We also have specialist officers supporting the family at this difficult time.“If anyone has any information or was in the area at the time, they should contact us quoting log 3354-01/08/25."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Mill Park

Murder probe launched after fatal attack on 20-year-old language school student

Lucy Hargreaves, who was fatally shot in her home.

Family appeal for information on murder of mother-of-three 20 years on so they can finally achieve 'justice'
Manhunt underway after teen 'stabbed to death' in Powerleague car park

Manhunt underway after teen 'stabbed to death' in Powerleague car park

Market Street, Bury

Murder probe after teenager stabbed to death in ‘targeted attack’

Richard Dyson

Human remains found in Barnsley identified as man reported missing in 2019

Jon Ruben, who has been remanded in custody charged with child cruelty offences after children became unwell at a summer camp in Leicestershire.

Pensioner remanded in custody after 'sweets laced with sedatives’ linked to children falling ill at summer camp

More UK News

See more More UK News

Resident doctors, members of the British Medical Association (BMA) trade union, form a picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital

BMA hits back after NHS says less than a third of resident doctors joined strike

Palestinian women wait with their sick children for medical care in an overcrowded clinic in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehand Alshrafi)

Hundreds of sick Gazan children to be evacuated to UK and treated by the NHS

People thought to be migrants scramble to board a small boat near Wimereux in France - it comes as new plans by the UK government to make people smuggling via social media a jailable offense.

People smugglers promoting Channel crossing online face five years behind bars under new government plans
Sandsend, Yorkshire, UK, England - a coastline where four bodies have been discovered in three days

Fourth body found on beach at UK beauty spot in three days - as police probe death

A luxurious Range Rover which once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II is set to go up for auction - offered with bespoke security features.

Late Queen's Range Rover set for auction with bespoke royal features set to fetch up to £70,000
Police officers arrest anti-fascist protesters gathering in support of refugees outside the Thistle Hotel near Barbican. Both pro- and anti-migrant protesters staged demonstrations outside the hotel where migrants are housed,

Nine arrested as anti-asylum protesters and counter groups face-off outside London migrant hotel

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News