Three Brits face death penalty for 'smuggling nearly 1kg of cocaine in Angel Delight sachets' into Bali

3 June 2025, 14:22 | Updated: 3 June 2025, 15:34

(L-R) Phineas Float, Jonathan Collyer and Lisa Stocker sit inside a court room for their trial at the Denpasar district court, in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 03 June 2025.
(L-R) Phineas Float, Jonathan Collyer and Lisa Stocker sit inside a court room for their trial at the Denpasar district court, in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 03 June 2025. Picture: MADE NAGI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

By Jacob Paul

Three Britons are facing the death penalty in Bali after being charged with smuggling almost a kilogram of cocaine into Indonesia.

Jonathan Christopher Collyer, 28, and Lisa Ellen Stocker, 29, were arrested in February after customs officers spotted suspicious food items in their luggage during X-ray scans.

Up to 10 sachets of Angel Delight powdered dessert mix were discovered in Collyer's luggage, a lab test later revealed.

Seven similar sachets were found in his Stocker's suitcase with 993.56 grams of cocaine.

That's reportedly worth an estimated six billion rupiah (£272,000), prosecutors told the District Court in the regional capital Denpasar.

British nationals, from left, Phineas Float, Jonathan Collyer, and Lisa Stocker who are accused of smuggling nearly a kilogram of cocaine into Indonesia.
British nationals, from left, Phineas Float, Jonathan Collyer, and Lisa Stocker who are accused of smuggling nearly a kilogram of cocaine into Indonesia. Picture: Alamy
From left, Phineas Float, Jonathan Collyer, and Lisa Stocker who are accused of smuggling nearly a kilogram of cocaine into Indonesia sit inside the courtroom before the start of their trial
From left, Phineas Float, Jonathan Collyer, and Lisa Stocker who are accused of smuggling nearly a kilogram of cocaine into Indonesia sit inside the courtroom before the start of their trial. Picture: Alamy

Phineas Ambrose Float, 31, was arrested two days later and is facing a separate trial.

He was detained following a controlled delivery set up by police in an operation which saw the other two suspects hand a drug to him in a hotel parking area in Denpasar.

The drugs were smuggled into Indonesia from England with a transit in the Doha international airport in Qatar, according to prosecutors.

Ponco Indriyo, Deputy Director of the Bali Police Narcotics Unit, said the group had successfully smuggled cocaine into Bali twice before.

The trial has been adjourned until June 10, when witness testimonies will be heard in court.

Around 530 people, 96 of them foreigners, are on death row in Indonesia.

Most of those are for drug-related crimes, figures from the Ministry of Immigration and Corrections show.

Despite this, the country is still a major drug-smuggling hub, according to the UN.

Convicted drug smugglers in Indonesia can be brought to death by firing squad.

Briton Lindsay Sandiford, 69, has been on death row over a decade after she was found with 3.8kg of cocaine in her luggage.

