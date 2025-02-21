Three brothers jailed for sexually abusing and grooming dozens of young girls in Leeds

21 February 2025, 16:40 | Updated: 21 February 2025, 17:29

The three brothers have been jailed for dozens of child sex offences
The three brothers have been jailed for dozens of child sex offences. Picture: Cumbria police

By Henry Moore

Three brothers have been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing young girls in Leeds and Barrow-in-Furness.

The Miah brothers were convicted for dozens of child sex offences between 1996 and 2010 in October last year.

Shaha Amran Miah, 49, Shaha Alman Miah, 47 and Shah Joman Miah, 38 all pleaded not guilty to the campaign of abuse.

The three men were handed a combined 55 years behind bars in sentencing on Friday.

Read more: Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon accused of doing 'Nazi salute' during speech

Shaha Amran Miah was handed life behind bars with a minimum term of 20 years and 338 days.

Shaha Alman Miah was given a 14-year extended sentence - with 10 years in prison and four more on licence.

Shah Joman Miah will spend a minimum of 21 years and 232 days behind bars.

Amran and Joman sexually abused two young children at a mosque in Leeds over a period of several years.

Their campaign of abuse began when the children were aged just seven, the court heard.

The three brothers specifically targeted vulnerable young girls, abusing them at their Barrow flat above a takeaway restaurant.

Appearing in court last year, Amran was found guilty of 16 sexual offences against three young girls, this included rape, intimidation and kidnapping.

Alman was found guilty of three counts of sexually assaulting a child.

Joman was convicted of 40 separate offences, including nine counts of child rape.

