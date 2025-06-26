Breaking News

Three prisoners break out of jail as cops urge public not to approach them

26 June 2025, 08:42 | Updated: 26 June 2025, 08:54

By Jacob Paul

Three possibly dangerous prisoners have escaped from jail, with police hunting for the suspects who they have urged the public not to approach.

Daniel Harty, 34, Jason MacDonagh, 34, and Barney Casey, 24, all escaped from Category D men's prison HMP Springhill, in Buckinghamshire, on Monday.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said they all have connections to UK addresses, as well as the Republic of Ireland.

"Investigators are appealing for the public's help in tracing three prison absconders," the spokesperson said.

Police staff investigator Claire Busby said: “We are appealing to the public for any information around MacDonagh, Casey and Harty’s whereabouts, or anyone who may see them to get in touch.

“We would advise members of the public not to approach them if, but call 999 instead. If you have any information as to where they may be, you can call 101 or make a report online, quoting 43250312586.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”

MacDonagh is described as a white man, at around 5ft 9, of medium build with ginger hair.

Casey, also a white man and 5ft 9, is of small build and has black hair.

He has slight facial hair and a moustache and goatee beard.

Harty, again white and 5ft 9, is of slim build with black hair and a black beard.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and grey joggers.

All the men are known to frequent Bristol, West Midlands, Leicestershire, Leeds, Bradford, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland, the spokesman said.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.

