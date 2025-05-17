Three Iranian men charged in alleged UK spy ring plot

Three men have been charged with offences under the UK's National Security Act following a major counter-terror investigation into alleged activities linked to Iran.

By Asher McShane

Three Iranian men living in London have been charged under the National Security Act with engaging in conduct likely to assist a foreign intelligence service, after an investigation led by counter-terrorism officers, the Metropolitan Police said.

Mostafa Sepahvand, 39, of St John’s Wood, Farhad Javadi Manesh, 44, of Kensal Rise, and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori, 55, of Ealing, have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

They were arrested and detained on May 3 under Section 27 of the National Security Act and all three were charged with engaging in conduct likely to assist the Iranian foreign intelligence service between August 14 2024 and February 16 2025.

Sepahvand was also charged with engaging in surveillance, reconnaissance and open-source research, intending to commit acts, namely serious violence against a person in the UK.

Manesh and Noori have also been charged with engaging in surveillance and reconnaissance, with the intention that acts, namely serious violence against a person in the UK, would be committed by others.

Commander Dominic Murphy, from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “These are extremely serious charges under the National Security Act, which have come about following what has been a very complex and fast-moving investigation.

“Since the men were arrested two weeks ago, detectives have been working around the clock and we have worked closely with colleagues in the CPS to reach this point. We have been in contact with the individuals directly affected and we continue to provide them with support.

“Now that these men have been charged I would urge people not to speculate about this case, so that the criminal justice process can run its course.”

On May 9, a fourth man, aged 31, was also arrested as part of the investigation and detained under Section 27 of the National Security Act 2023. He was released without charge on Thursday.