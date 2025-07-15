Three men admit rioting in Cardiff following deaths of two boys

15 July 2025, 13:48

Cardiff Crown Court, main eastern entrance, Cardiff, wales
Cardiff Crown Court, main eastern entrance, Cardiff, wales. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Three men have admitted rioting following the deaths of two teenagers after an e-bike crash.

Callum O’Sullivan, 24, Jordan Webster, 29, and Jayden Westcott, 20, have admitted rioting in the Ely area of Cardiff in 2023.

Tensions in the area boiled over following the deaths of Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, on the evening of May 22 2023 when they crashed on an e-bike minutes after CCTV captured them being followed by a South Wales Police van.

Local people and police at the scene clashed, leading to a riot that lasted several hours, during which time dozens of officers were injured, property was damaged and cars were set alight.

The three men, all from the Ely area, previously denied the offence but changed their plea at a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, released the men on bail, with sentencing provisionally set for December 22.

Seven others appeared before the crown court for a pre-trial review, they are: Jaydan Baston, 20, from Caerau, Cardiff; Zayne Farrugia, 25, from Caerau; McKenzie Danks, 22, from Caerau; Harvey James, 19, from Fairwater, Cardiff; Kieron Beccano, 26, from St Fagans, Cardiff; Lee Robinson, 37, from Cardiff; Luke Williams, 31, from Ely.

Because of the number of defendants, the court has split the trial into three, with the seven who appeared on Tuesday expected to be included in the first group.

They were released on bail until the trial on September 22.

The second and third trials are planned for November 17 this year and February 6 2026 respectively.

