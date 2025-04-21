Three men charged following death of 'beautiful wife' killed on golf course as van driver attempted to flee police

21 April 2025, 23:13

Mother-of-three Suzanne Cherry, 62, of Aldridge, Walsall, died in hospital after she was hit at 10.25am on Friday April 11, West Midlands Police said.
Mother-of-three Suzanne Cherry, 62, of Aldridge, Walsall, died in hospital after she was hit at 10.25am on Friday April 11, West Midlands Police said. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Three men have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a woman who was killed at a golf club by a van after a police pursuit.

Suzanne Cherry, 62, was struck by a grey Nissan van at Aston Wood Golf Club on Blake Street, Shenstone, near Sutton Coldfield, on April 11.

She died four days later in hospital after being struck by the vehicle.

West Midlands Police said on Monday that John McDonald, 51, of Bloxwich, had been charged with manslaughter, assault by beating and failing to stop a vehicle when directed by a constable.

Johnny McDonald, 22, of Dudley, and Brett Delaney, 34, of Darlaston, Walsall, had also been charged with manslaughter, the force said.

Two patrol cars had started following the van in Kingstanding, Birmingham, after receiving reports of suspicious activity, according to investigating watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

They stopped chasing the van when it came off the road and went up an embankment at Aston Wood Golf Club, an when it came off the road and went up an embankment at Aston Wood Golf Club, where it hit the woman.

Paying tribute to her on Sunday, her husband said she leaves “an unfillable void” in the lives of her family and friends.

Her husband described watching “in helpless horror” as his “beautiful wife” was killed at the golf club during the police chase.

Her husband, who was not named, said in a statement: “While enjoying what should have been the safest of one of Suzanne’s many activities, I watched in helpless horror as the life of my beautiful wife and our future together was snatched away in an instant.

“Suzanne had an amazing and infectious zest for life which touched everyone who was fortunate enough to know her.

“She was unselfish, always ready to encourage with love and support those around her to achieve more than they themselves thought possible.

“Suzanne leaves a legacy and an unfillable void in the lives of her mother Maureen, her three adult children, two step-children and countless others from her work, her sporting activities and social circle.

“Sue was loved, and will be painfully missed by her entire family and friends, we ask that our privacy at this difficult time be respected.”

Officers from three different forces have since arrested six men in connection with the incident.

The IOPC is continuing to investigate the circumstances before the collision.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

