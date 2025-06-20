Three men repeatedly raped girl, 12, and locked her in caravan for 72 hours after luring her from Asda carpark

20 June 2025, 14:27

Three men have been convicted of a series of sexual offences, including rape, on a 12-year-old girl over a three-day period.
Three men have been convicted of a series of sexual offences, including rape, on a 12-year-old girl over a three-day period. Picture: Facebook

By Alice Padgett

A 12-year-old girl was raped for over 72 hours by three men after she was lured from an Asda car park in Kent.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kevin Horvath, 26, and Ivan Turtak, 38, saw the young girl in the Asda car park in Dover and persuaded her to get in their car.

The child was then taken to Turtak's, on August 11, along with Ernest Gunar, 27.

She was then moved to Gunar's caravan in Folkestone and given drugs, including crystal meth and amphetamine, then raped.

The Slovakian men repeatedly raped the 12-year-old and subjected her to sexual acts for three days.

Whenever the men left the caravan, they told her she would be killed if she tried to talk to anyone or run away.

The schoolgirl was allegedly subjected to a sustained rape ordeal in a caravan owned by Ernest Gunar in Folkestone.
The schoolgirl was allegedly subjected to a sustained rape ordeal in a caravan owned by Ernest Gunar in Folkestone. Picture: X, Crown Prosecution Service

The victim then managed to escape when the three men were sleeping on August 13, and was found by police in Dover.

During the trial, the girl said: "I didn't want them to hurt me. They had suggested that if I were to try and get help they would hurt me."

The three men took the child's phone from her and it was later discovered in Horvath's car.

After the three men were arrested, their DNA was found on the girl's torso, clothes, and private areas, police say.

Turtak was convicted of rape of a child under 13 and previously pleaded guilty to taking indecent photos of a child.

Horvath was convicted of sexual assault of a child under 13. He had previously pleaded guilty to three charges of rape of a child under 13 and one charge of assault by penetration of a child under 13.

Gunar was convicted of two charges of rape of a child under 13. He had previously pleaded guilty to one charge of rape of a child under 13.

Kevin Horvath was convicted of sexual assault of a child under 13.
Kevin Horvath was convicted of sexual assault of a child under 13. Picture: Facebook
A jury at Canterbury Crown Court has found Ivan Turtak, who lives in Dover, guilty of oral rape.
A jury at Canterbury Crown Court has found Ivan Turtak, who lives in Dover, guilty of oral rape. Picture: Facebook

The three men were remanded in custody until their sentencing hearing scheduled for September 12.

Catherine Wear from the Crown Prosecution Service said: "The three defendants took a 12-year-old from the street, took full advantage of her, plying her with drugs and using her for their own horrendous gratification.

"None of us can underestimate the impact this has had on her. When she was first found by police, she was unable to tell them what she had been put through, as she was so scared, and the details only came out gradually after that.

"Thanks to her courage in detailing what happened to her, despite the obvious distress that caused her, these three dangerous men have now been brought to justice for the appalling and callous crimes they committed against her.

"We hope these verdicts bring some small comfort to her as she starts to rebuild her life."

