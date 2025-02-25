Three knifed at playboy’s notorious £15m London mansion where Bonnie Blue performed

Police at the scene in central London on Monday at 'Fast Eddie's' mansion. Picture: Twitter/Getty

By Asher McShane

Three people were rushed to hospital after being stabbed during an ‘assault’ at the London mansion of playboy Edward Davenport, known as ‘Fast Eddie’.

Police said they were called to 32 Portland Place, known for notorious sex parties, at 7am on Sunday morning following reports of an assault.

A group of men used knives to stab party-goers during the fight, according to The Sun.

The mansion is where OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue recently slept with more than 1,000 men in 12 hours.

A source told The Sun: “There was blood everywhere with people lying injured all over the place.

“It looked like a battle scene rather than a sex club.”

Met officers attended along with the London Ambulance service and four people were taken to hospital.

Three of the victims had been stabbed, police said. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Three men were arrested, one on suspicion of GBH and possession with intent to supply, one man on suspicion of GBH and another man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Police said they had imposed a Section 76 Closure Notice “to prevent further disruption to the local area,” which allows them to shutter the property for up to 48 hours.

Last year Mr Davenport stopped police from shutting down his mansion - after it was slapped with a closure notice after dozens of complaints over several years from neighbours about noise, drug taking and parking issues.

Magistrates were told last year that police had been dispatched to the address 63 times over the last few years.

Neighbours have said they have suffered years of extremely loud music, revellers taking drugs and vomiting in the street.

Last December, Davenport flew back from Thailand to successfully challenge the closure order at City of London Magistrates’ Court.

He denies hosting all-night parties, saying he hosts art shows there every months with around 100 people, but that gatherings do not go on beyond midnight.

He also denied any drug-taking at the mansion.

“I am very anti-drugs, I don’t drink, I have had two kidney transplants,” he said.

“Nobody would be smoking marijuana in my house.

“I am absolutely certain there is no illegal activity (at the parties).”

Magistrate Mr Gowlett said at the time: “We do not find the case for closure has been proved on balance of probability, and therefore refuse the order that is sought.”