Three knifed at playboy’s notorious £15m London mansion where Bonnie Blue performed

25 February 2025, 12:04 | Updated: 25 February 2025, 13:13

Police at the scene in central London on Monday at 'Fast Eddie's' mansion
Police at the scene in central London on Monday at 'Fast Eddie's' mansion. Picture: Twitter/Getty

By Asher McShane

Three people were rushed to hospital after being stabbed during an ‘assault’ at the London mansion of playboy Edward Davenport, known as ‘Fast Eddie’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police said they were called to 32 Portland Place, known for notorious sex parties, at 7am on Sunday morning following reports of an assault.

A group of men used knives to stab party-goers during the fight, according to The Sun.

The mansion is where OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue recently slept with more than 1,000 men in 12 hours.

A source told The Sun: “There was blood everywhere with people lying injured all over the place.

“It looked like a battle scene rather than a sex club.”

Met officers attended along with the London Ambulance service and four people were taken to hospital.

Three of the victims had been stabbed, police said. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Three men were arrested, one on suspicion of GBH and possession with intent to supply, one man on suspicion of GBH and another man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. 

Police said they had imposed a Section 76 Closure Notice “to prevent further disruption to the local area,” which allows them to shutter the property for up to 48 hours.

Read more: Horror footage shows moment police rush towards Southport dance studio while killer is still inside

Read more: BBC Gaza documentary cameraman ‘celebrated October 7 attacks’ as cost of film is revealed

Last year Mr Davenport stopped police from shutting down his mansion - after it was slapped with a closure notice after dozens of complaints over several years from neighbours about noise, drug taking and parking issues.

Magistrates were told last year that police had been dispatched to the address 63 times over the last few years.

Neighbours have said they have suffered years of extremely loud music, revellers taking drugs and vomiting in the street.

Last December, Davenport flew back from Thailand to successfully challenge the closure order at City of London Magistrates’ Court.

He denies hosting all-night parties, saying he hosts art shows there every months with around 100 people, but that gatherings do not go on beyond midnight.

He also denied any drug-taking at the mansion.

“I am very anti-drugs, I don’t drink, I have had two kidney transplants,” he said.

“Nobody would be smoking marijuana in my house.

“I am absolutely certain there is no illegal activity (at the parties).”

Magistrate Mr Gowlett said at the time: “We do not find the case for closure has been proved on balance of probability, and therefore refuse the order that is sought.”

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

The pensioner allegedly cited the film "Day of the Jackal" in his posts.

Pensioner arrested over 'Day of the Jackal threat to kill PM' posted on social media

The body of Scottish businessman Campbell Scott was found in a remote area 60 miles from Nairobi

Scottish businessman's body found in sack in Kenya with 'his hands and feet bound with rope'
Video footage shows police rushing towards the Hart Space during the attack

Horror footage shows moment police rush towards Southport dance studio while killer is still inside
Police could soon be able to enter homes where stolen phones have been tracked to, without having to ask a court first.

Police to be given new powers to search homes for stolen phones without warrants under flagship Bill
"America", a fully-working solid gold toilet, created by artist Maurizio Cattelan, is seen at Blenheim Palace on September 12, 2019 in Woodstock, England.

Blenheim Palace £2.8m solid gold toilet ‘stolen in just five minutes’ by thieves with sledgehammers in ‘audacious raid’
Sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti.

Cause of death revealed after missing sisters found in Scotland river

More UK News

See more More UK News

Speaking via video link to a Kyiv conference, the Prime Minister reaffirmed that Britain is ready to commit British troops on the ground in Ukraine in order to maintain peace.

‘Russia is a menace in our waters, in our airspace, and on our streets’: PM raises defence spending by £13.4bn a year
A Biscoff ice cream product has been recalled

Popular Biscoff treat urgently recalled from shelves amid health fears after 'undeclared' allergy risk discovered
Amanda Pritchard's resignation as Chief Executive is expected to be confirmed this afternoon

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard to step down from her role

Ofcom will 'name and shame' social media companies that don't take action to cut down abuse of women and girls

Social media companies to be 'named and shamed' for not protecting women and girls online, Ofcom chief tells LBC
Registered XL Bully dogs must be housed securely, neutered, kept on a lead and muzzled in public

Man in his 80s seriously injured after XL bully attack in Warrington

Ocean Infinity is searching for the downed plane

British team launches 'final search' for MH370, in bid to solve mystery of vanished plane 11 years on

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News