Two boys, 14, and 16-year-old charged with the murder of 14-year-old Manchester schoolboy Ibrahima Seck

A 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Manchester has been named locally as Ibrahima Seck. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Two 14-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy have been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Ibrahima Seck in north Manchester on Sunday night.

The 14-year-old student was killed in what's been described as a 'horrific' stabbing in the city, after being found with stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services and staff from an air ambulance, he later died in hospital.

The three teenagers arrested by Greater Manchester Police have been remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Ibrahima died in hospital from his injuries, following the attack outside the Fairway Inn pub in New Moston at around 5pm on Sunday.

A 37-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Police said early investigations established the identities of possible suspects and after attending a nearby address, the woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Ibrahima Seck was knifed to death in North Manchester over the weekend. Picture: LBC

A short time later, the boys aged 14 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of murder and the teenage girl was arrested overnight for assisting an offender, GMP said.

Det Ch Insp Tony Platten said the incident had "rocked the local community".

Detective Chief Inspector John Charlton of GMP said: “This incident will have shocked and saddened the local community, and distressed anyone who witnessed it.

“We are deploying significant resources to this murder investigation, and this led to quickly identifying potential suspects.

“We are still trying to establish the full circumstances around the incident – there will be a large police presence and several scenes in place while we continue to investigate this horrific incident.

“The boy’s family are being supported by our officers and we are determined to give them the answers they deserve.

“Despite making several arrests, this is still a live investigation, and we are looking for information, doorbell or dashcam footage, or eye-witness accounts from anyone who was in the area at the time quoting log 2250 of 8/6/25.

“We will provide updates to the family and the community as the investigation continues.”

Officers are still looking for information, doorbell or dashcam footage, or eye-witness accounts from anyone who was in the area at the time, quoting log 2250 of 08/06/2025.

Information can be reported to us by calling 101 or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

This is a developing news story.