Three teenage girls charged with manslaughter after Bolivian man, 75, killed in north London

1 March 2025, 19:05

Seven Sisters Road
Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Three teenage girls have been charged with manslaughter after a 75-year-old Bolivian man was killed in north London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers were called to Seven Sisters Road, in Islington, at around 11.35pm on Thursday and attended alongside the London Ambulance Service, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 75-year-old man was taken to hospital where he died on Friday. The man's family have been informed.

The man was later identified as Fredi Rivero. He is thought to be a Bolivian national.

Three teenage girls aged 14, 16 and 17 were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) prior to the man's death.

The three girls have now been charged with manslaughter.

Read more: US football star accused of 'eating brother's eyeballs' in 'savage Princeton murder' during first court appearance

Read more: British woman shot dead in France alongside partner, as police officer husband accused of murder

They remain in custody and inquiries are ongoing.

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course. The man is thought to be a Bolivian national.

The girls, who cannot be named because of their age, will appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on Monday, the force said.

Superintendent Annmarie Cowley, one of the senior officers responsible for policing Islington, said: "I know this death will cause shock and very real concern in Holloway and the wider Islington area. I share those concerns, and I want to assure local people that a thorough police investigation is under way.

"There are additional police patrols in the local area. I urge local people to speak with these officers if you have any information or any concerns. The officers are there to support you, and they will be in and around Holloway throughout the weekend."

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Waller, who is leading the murder investigation, said: "Three people are in custody and specialists from across the Met have been working at pace since last night to establish exactly what happened.

"Every possible line of inquiry is being followed, and this includes forensic work and ongoing enquiries to identify all available CCTV.

"I am grateful to those members of the public who have contacted police already. I urge anyone who saw the incident but has yet to contact police to please get in touch and share what they know."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Seven Sisters Road

Three teenage girls arrested after Bolivian man, 75, killed in north London, as murder probe launched
Foster has been jailed for the scams

Brookside star jailed after scamming aspiring models out of £13.6 million with fake agency

Morgan Dorsett, 19, has been named as the victim of the dog attack in Bristol.

Woman, 19, savaged to death by 'XL Bully' in Bristol flat named

Attackers broke into a man's home on Lipson Road, Plymouth, before covering him in acid in a savage assault.

Man doused in acid after savage attackers break into his Plymouth home - as thugs still at large
A police officer holding a suspect in handcuffs. Focus on the hand and cuffs

25 arrested as part of global crackdown on AI-generated child sex abuse images

Omar Wilson, 31, repeatedly punched and kicked Mussie Imnetu outside a restaurant in west London last summer.

'Monster' who beat 'defenceless' top chef to death during Notting Hill Carnival jailed for 18 years

More UK News

See more More UK News

WHSmith is closing 17 stores

WHSmith brand set to vanish from British high streets after 230 years as firms place bids on all 500 stores
Rachel Reeves has said the UK won't choose between Ukraine and the US

'We won't choose between Zelenskyy and Trump,' Chancellor tells LBC - as she vows UK is 'fully behind' Ukraine
Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles Hanson outside Derby Crown Court

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson cleared of abusing wife

WhatsApp Icon on a Smartphone

WhatsApp goes down for thousands as users unable to send or receive messages

Chithra Vanmeeganathan died in crash involving a No 395 single-decker bus, a car, and other pedestrians.

Pictured: Woman, 46, who died in horror London bus crash

The Gaza documentary has already been pulled from iPlayer

Counter-terror police 'assessing' BBC's controversial Gaza documentary

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News