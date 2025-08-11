Three teens arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies in 'altercation' on the Isle of Sheppey

A police cordon has been set up near the beach in Leysdown-on-Sea. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

Three teenagers have been arrested over the murder of a man at a seaside resort.

Kent Police said the man in his 40s died after being attacked during an altercation on the Isle of Sheppey on the north Kent coast.

A police cordon has been set up in a large clearing behind the beach in the Leysdown-on-Sea resort, in front of a caravan park.

The man was pronounced dead after the attack at around 7pm on Sunday in the Warden Bay Road area of the Leysdown-on-Sea resort after an air ambulance was called to the scene.

One local resident was surprised that her afternoon walk was disrupted, as she thought the helicopter sent last night was the coast guard which they "get a lot" at this time of year.

A crew of Kent police officers remain at the scene.

Two boys aged 14 and 15 and a 16-year old girl are being questioned over his murder.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 690690 quoting 10-1384.