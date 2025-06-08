Three teenagers charged with attempted murder after 15-year-old stabbed in park

8 June 2025, 14:35

Herrington Country Park
Herrington Country Park. Picture: Alamy

By Harry Stedman

Two teenage boys and a teenage girl have been charged with attempted murder after a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a country park.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers were called by the ambulance service to an injured teenage boy on Margaret Terrace in New Herrington, Sunderland, at about 6.10pm on Friday, Northumbria Police said.

The boy had sustained serious injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article, the force said.

Two 16-year-old boys and a girl aged 15 were arrested and have been charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.

The teenagers, who cannot be named due to their age, remain in custody and will appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Read more: Baby found dead at home as police launch probe into 'unexplained' tragedy

Blue and White POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS cordon tape (file.)
Blue and White POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS cordon tape (file.). Picture: Alamy

The injured boy remains in a stable condition in hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

It is understood by police that the teenager was assaulted within the grounds of Herrington Country Park.

Chief Superintendent Nicola Walker said on Saturday: “Our officers remain in the area to offer reassurance and investigate, which involves some search activity within Herrington Country Park.

“While inquiries remain at an early stage, it is believed some of those involved could be known to each other.”

She added: “We know this is a high footfall area and it’s likely there were lots of people in and around the park at the time of the incident.

"If you were in the area, or you witnessed anything, then please reach out and share any details with us as soon as possible.”

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Police crime scene tape UK

Baby found dead at home as police launch probe into 'unexplained' tragedy

The River Tagus in Portugal.

British sailor who 'threw' girlfriend into river before 'fleeing on yacht' arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
The man was informed geese cannot commit assault

Man in court after accusing geese and duck of 'assault'

A prison governor was attacked HMP Ranby.

Prison governor suffers fractured skull in latest inmate attack on jail official

Officers were called to Whittle Way in Northgate to reports a body was found.

Mystery as body discovered in vehicle near Gatwick Airport

Portuguese police will carry out a new search this week at the request of German authorities investigating the 2007 disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner boasts police 'will never' pin disappearance on him in sick letter

More UK News

See more More UK News

Contractors from Thames Water.

Thames Water bidders 'want firm to be immune from prosecution over environmental crimes'

Andrew Malkinson arrives at Royal Courts Of Justice for his appeal to have his 2003 rape conviction quashed.

Wrongfully imprisoned Andrew Malkinson ‘not finished’ fighting for reform 17 years after conviction
General stock. Letters from the UK HMRC His Majestys Revenue and Customs tax authorities. united kingdom, great britain, taxation, dwp, department of work and pensions, taxes, government, finances, finance, brown, envelope,

HMRC introducing AI assistant as part of £500m digital investment plan to 'stop cheats in their tracks'
Dawn French has apologised over public backlash to an Instagram video where she seemed to 'mock' the October 7 attacks

Dawn French apologises after using 'mocking tone' to describe October 7 attacks

A child has sadly died after a minibus overturned on a motorway slip road in Berkshire

Tragedy as boy, 11, becomes second child to die three weeks after minibus overturned on M4 slip road
Albufeira, Portugal

Man, 21, becomes latest British tourist to be found dead in popular Algarve party town

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News