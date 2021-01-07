Three teenagers charged with murder after boy, 13, stabbed to death in Reading

7 January 2021, 09:50

Oliver Lucas Stephens died at the scene of the attack
Oliver Lucas Stephens died at the scene of the attack. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Three teenagers have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm in connection with the death of a 13-year-old in Reading on Sunday, Thames Valley Police said.

Oliver Lucas Stephens, who was known as Olly, died at the scene of the attack at Bugs Bottom fields, Emmer Green.

A 13-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm in connection with the death.

The trio, all from Reading, have been remanded in custody to appear in Reading Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Two other boys, both aged 13, have been released on bail with strict conditions until February 1.

In a statement issued through police, Olly's family described the youngster as "an enigma" who "could get his own way with a wry smile and a cheeky grin".

They said: "He always stood his ground and fought for the underdog whilst having an amazing depth of love, warmth and wit.

"In his final moments he must have been terrified. Fighting to get home, he had everything to live for.

"We now have only memories.

"An Olly-sized hole has been left in our hearts."

The family described the ordeal as "every parents' worst nightmare".

They also praised those who helped at the scene, including "a Good Samaritan that tried valiantly to save Oliver", an off-duty doctor who offered help, and the emergency services.

Officers were called just before 4pm on Sunday following reports of a stabbing at the park, which is popular with dog walkers, joggers and families.

Parents laying flowers at nearby Highdown School called the killing "utterly senseless" and said their children who attended school with Olly were "devastated".

Detective superintendent Kevin Brown said: "This continues to be a very difficult time for the family of Olly. Our thoughts remain with them. The Stephens family appreciate all of the kindness shown to them but they have asked that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time."

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

The moment police rammed a car driven by Michael Bellerby

Watch: Police car rams dangerous driver during dramatic chase
All 11 men were fined £200 for breaching Covid rules

Group from London fined for Covid rule breach after crashing car in Peak District
Police in London have adopted a stricter approach to covid regulations

Fines for breaking Covid rules: Police vow tougher crackdown in London
Floral tributes and a card to a boy called Olly left outside Highdown School in Reading

13-year-old Reading murder victim named by police

Five children have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder

Four boys and girl arrested after fatal stabbing of boy, 13, in Reading
A 13-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Reading

Boy, 13, stabbed to death in Reading

More UK News

See more More UK News

Donald Trump and the 25th Amendment has been a discussion since the Capitol protests

The US constitution’s 25th Amendment explained and simplified
Boris Johnson will lead a coronavirus press conference at 5pm on Thursday

Covid: PM to hold press conference as Oxford vaccine rolled out to GPs
A state of emergency has been declared in Tokyo

Coronavirus: Japan declares state of emergency in Tokyo

Priti Patel tells LBC the violence in the US was 'shocking beyond words'

Home Secretary Priti Patel condemns US violence as 'shocking beyond words' on LBC
GP surgeries in England can begin administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine rolled out to GPs

Joe Biden urged Donald Trump to 'step up' and demand an end to the 'siege'

'It's insurrection': Joe Biden blames Trump for Capitol riot

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London