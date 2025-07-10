Thug, 42, jailed for punching pregnant girlfriend in stomach in attack that 'changed victim forever'

John Lacey, 42, was sentenced to 14-months imprisonment. Picture: South Wales Police

By Jacob Paul

A thug who punched his on-and-off pregnant girlfriend in stomach while intoxicated during a traumatising fight has been jailed.

John Lacey, 42, launched the attack on his then-14 week pregnant girlfriend after travelling from his home in Derby to Newport to view scans of their unborn baby.

An argument between the couple later broke out, resulted in the victim ending the relationship on March 22, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Lacey then reportedly still stayed in the garage of her Newport home overnight on March 23, the night of the incident.

He had been drinking Malibu when another argument broke out before he pushed the pregnant victim.

Lacey stopped his her from going back into the house and grabbed her from behind and by the neck before dealing a blow to her face.

Cardiff Crown Court, main eastern entrance, Cardiff, Wales. Picture: Alamy

He then dug his fingers into the victim's mouth, prompting her to bite him as she scrambled to break free from his grip.

It was at this point Lacey dragged his partner to the ground and hit her to the stomach.

The victim managed to get back inside before her son rang 999.

Lacey was trying to get into the house and ran away when officers arrived.

Police found him in a nearby field and arrested him.

Alex Orndal, prosecuting, said that "thankfully" the unborn child did not suffer any injuries.

Lacey, who had nine previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The victim said in an impact statement read out in court: 'This incident has been really difficult, my relationship has beaten me down and have had to struggle with the effect of this relationship.

"I am not the person I was before he changed me, he has ways of getting under my skin.'I'll never forgive him for this, the mental and physical trauma he has put me through.

"I used to be a happy, bubbly person and feel my personality has changed."

He was sentenced to 14 months in jail and issued a five-year restraining order.