'Charming' Tinder conman jailed for swindling £140k from woman to fund 'high life'

10 February 2022, 14:42 | Updated: 10 February 2022, 14:45

Richard Dexter has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.
Richard Dexter has been jailed for four-and-a-half years. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

By Sophie Barnett

A father-of-two fraudster who conned a woman he matched on Tinder out of more than £140,000 has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Richard Dexter, of Southshea, Hampshire, convinced his Tinder match Amrita Sebastian to invest in a biopharmaceutical technology deal, claiming to enjoy a life of "private jets and expensive cars".

The 38-year-old also claimed to have bought a hot air balloon "just because he could" in order to impress her, Portsmouth Crown Court was told.

Dexter, a father-of-two, previously admitted seven counts of fraud and was convicted of perverting the course of justice.

He was jailed for four-and-a-half years at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Prosecutors said Dexter met Ms Sebastian, an Indian national living in Dubai, on the online dating app back in 2015, claiming to be a "successful businessman" selling biopharma technology.

"He claimed he was worth £6.8 million," Robert Bryan, prosecuting, told the court.

"He said he was involved in Hollywood studios and he alluded to immense wealth, private jets and expensive cars."

He added that Dexter claimed to earn more in interest from his investments than a doctor's annual salary.

In 2015, prosecutors said Dexter persuaded Ms Sebastian to invest in a patent catalogue including a "bioreactor paddle" patent which he falsely claimed to have arranged to sell to medical firm 3M.

The court was told he claimed the deal was worth £3.6 million and that she could benefit from 50% of this.

Mr Bryan said Dexter sent Ms Sebastian a message saying: "I am 32, most of my friends did college and uni, all of them have debts and worries and all earn £40,000 to £60,000. I bought a hot air balloon yesterday just because I could."

He also continued to ask Ms Sebastian for further sums to cover administration and legal fees - including when she was "extremely ill" in hospital - until she had invested a total of £141,500, the court heard.

Prosecutors said Ms Sebastian alerted officers in April 2017 after the defendant failed to pay her back any money, and she told officers: "As Dexter had so much of my money, I felt trapped."

Mr Bryan said Dexter spent the money on living expenses and to pay off debts to friends and family as well as for a payment to a classic car company.

He added: "It must have been relatively high living."

John Lucas, defending, described Dexter as a "bright man, a charming man" and added: "He is sorry for what he has done. He is a well-educated young man who has made a big error of judgment."

Dexter told the court: "I am very, very sorry to the point I think about it every day, from the moment I wake up to the moment I go to sleep. I can't justify myself or what I did."

He added that he had £200,000 in three cryptocurrencies to pay back his victim and a proceeds of crime act hearing was set by the court to be held on April 7.

Sentencing Dexter, Judge Timothy Mousley QC said: "There is little sign of any remorse and certainly, in my judgment, no sign of genuine remorse.

"You never spared a thought for her, you knew about her state of health but continued to take her money from her.

"Dishonesty is a feature of your character, it's profound and you are someone who shows no hesitation in resorting to lies with an ease that is almost breathtaking."

