Breaking News

Tommy Robinson released on bail after arrest at Luton Airport following alleged assault

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has been released on bail. Picture: Getty

By LBC Staff

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has been released on bail following his arrest last night over an alleged assault at London's St Pancras station.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 42-year-old was arrested at Luton Airport on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a video emerged showing him walking away from the scene of the incident last Monday.

Yesterday evening, British Transport Police said: “Officers from BTP have tonight arrested a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire in connection to an assault at St Pancras station in London on July 28.

“The arrest took place at Luton Airport shortly after 6.30pm, following a notification that the man had boarded an incoming flight from Faro.

“The man had been wanted for questioning after leaving the country to Tenerife in the early hours of August 29 following the incident at St Pancras.

“He was arrested on suspicion of GBH (Grievous Bodily Harm) and will now be taken to custody for questioning.”

The British Transport Police have now confirmed he has been released on police bail until September 8 as they continue to investigate what happened.

Officers have this evening arrested a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire in connection to the incident at St Pancras.



The arrest took place at Luton Airport shortly after 6.30pm.



Full details 👉 https://t.co/1p2DwIeKKl https://t.co/V9z0LlJm1z — British Transport Police (@BTP) August 4, 2025

It comes after video footage emerged online showing a victim motionless, face down on the concourse while Robinson walked up and down nearby.

The victim suffered serious injures and was seen being given CPR by paramedics before being rushed to hospital.

In the footage, a concerned onlooker can be heard saying: “Can we get someone here, quick?”

Robinson can then be heard saying in the video: “You saw him. He came at me bruv, you saw that, he came at me”

The victim was left lying motionless on the station concourse. Picture: Twitter

BTP said: “Officers were called to St Pancras station just after 8.40pm yesterday following reports of an assault.

“Officers attended and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening.

“Overnight the investigation has been ongoing and officers have been making arrest enquiries.

”A medical curtain was pulled up around the top of the escalators to platform B at the station.

"Forensics officers were seen scouring the area and taking DNA samples from the handrail.